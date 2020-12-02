 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas on the Prairie silent auction closing
0 comments
popular

Christmas on the Prairie silent auction closing

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas on the Prairie

GAME NIGHT: Auction items for Christmas on the Prairie event are on display at the Saunders County Museum on Nov. 25 in Wahoo. The pandemic-modified event not only includes the Festival of Trees until Dec. 10, but also a silent auction with proceeds going toward next year’s Christmas on the Prairie celebration. Bids for the donated items will be finalized by Dec. 7. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAHOO – Bidding ends next week for the silent auction associated with this year’s pandemic-modified Christmas on the Prairie, which is celebrating its 30th year.

Christmas on the Prairie is normally a two-day event held on the first weekend in December at the Saunders County Museum. The schedule includes many activities in the museum and on the museum grounds. Last year, 3,400 people attended the event.

This year, organizers felt the presence of the coronavirus made it necessary to alter the event, according to Jan Schliefert, chairperson of the Christmas on the Prairie committee.

In late October, Schliefert reported that the committee decided to hold three static displays at the Saunders County Museum that are available by appointment only.

These displays include the Festival of Trees, with trees decorated by various organizations and individuals from Saunders County. There is also a quilt display at the museum.

The other static display includes the annual silent auction items. Bids for the silent auction will be finalized on Dec. 7.

The committee is also providing gift bags for children and parents to take home after they visit the museum.

To view the displays or bid on the silent auction, call the museum at 402-443-3090. The silent auction is also accessible through the museum’s Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mach honored posthumously
Community

Mach honored posthumously

WAHOO – The man who helped organized the Saunders County Veteran of the Month program was recognized posthumously for his military service dur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics