Christmas on Prairie to cut back

WAHOO – The 30th anniversary of one of the area’s most beloved Christmas events has been drastically cut back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas on the Prairie is normally a two-day event held on the first weekend in December. The schedule includes many activities in the museum and on the museum grounds. Last year, 3,400 people attended the event.

This year, organizers felt the presence of the virus made it difficult to hold the regular event.

“To be on the safe side, we decided not to do Christmas on the Prairie as it has been,” said Jan Schliefert, chairperson of the Christmas on the Prairie committee.

Schliefert reported last week that the group has decided instead to hold three static displays at the Saunders County Museum that will be available by appointment only during November and December.

These displays will include the Festival of Trees, where trees are decorated by various organizations and individuals from Saunders County. There will also be a quilt display at the museum.

The annual silent auction will also take place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, Schliefert said. Items will be displayed in the museum. The silent auction will also be accessible through the museum’s Facebook page.