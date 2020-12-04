Christmas in the Valley celebration planned

VALPARAISO – The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Christmas, if the village of Valparaiso has its way.
The second annual Christmas in the Valley celebration will still take place on Saturday, despite the pandemic. But they have been modified to make the event safe for everyone, said Dawn Twohig, one of the organizers.
“We’re trying to make this as safe as possible,” she said.
On Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., the holiday spirit will be in the air at Valparaiso’s town square, with several socially-distanced activities scheduled for families to enjoy.
Families can watch from their cars as the community Christmas tree in the town square is lit at 5:30 p.m. The tree will remain lit until 8 p.m., Twohig said.
Another tree in the town square will be dedicated to loved ones who have passed away. The Tree of Angels is already up and families are invited to provide decorations.
“People are welcome to bring up ornaments and hang them in memory of someone who is not here,” Twohig said.
Santa will be in the town square sitting under a canopy and providing a cheery smile to children as they drive by with their families.
“You can drive by and wave at him,” said Twohig.
When they come to see Santa, they can drop off their letter to the jolly old elf in the Magical Santa Mailbox.
“Parents are encouraged to include return addresses,” Twohig said.
As they drive around the square, families will also see multiple Christmas scenes, with people in costumes acting out various holiday activities like caroling.
They can also take part in a scavenger hunt and drive around town to view the Christmas decorations on local homes and businesses.
Twohig said there will be a contest to judge the best Christmas decorations. A committee will determine the winners, who will be awarded prizes from Jones Bank. There will also be a people’s choice winner. Votes for the people’s choice can be turned in with their scavenger hunt answers, she added.
Everyone is encouraged to stay in their vehicles throughout the entire Christmas in the Valley celebration.
“Safety is our first priority,” said Twohig.
Twohig and Erica Kobza are among the committee members who have been working for the past two weeks to get the Christmas in the Valley event organized. Twohig said it has been a challenge, because they have not been able to meet in person. Instead, they communicate via text and a new Facebook group they created called the Valparaiso Fun Bunch.
Although two weeks is not long to plan an event like this, it’s longer than the pair took last year to organize the first Christmas in the Valley. Twohig and Kobza lined up the 2019 festivities in just four days. They received lots of positive feedback and were looking forward to this year’s event until the pandemic.
The organizers had all but cancelled the event until they got creative and dreamed up a way to celebrate safely.
“We’d kind of given up on it until this idea came up,” Twohig said.
The innovative celebration will allow a bit of holiday normalcy in an otherwise unusual year.
“We can’t stop Christmas from coming,” Twohig said. “So we might as well celebrate as best as we can.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!