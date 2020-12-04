Christmas in the Valley celebration planned

When they come to see Santa, they can drop off their letter to the jolly old elf in the Magical Santa Mailbox.

“Parents are encouraged to include return addresses,” Twohig said.

As they drive around the square, families will also see multiple Christmas scenes, with people in costumes acting out various holiday activities like caroling.

They can also take part in a scavenger hunt and drive around town to view the Christmas decorations on local homes and businesses.

Twohig said there will be a contest to judge the best Christmas decorations. A committee will determine the winners, who will be awarded prizes from Jones Bank. There will also be a people’s choice winner. Votes for the people’s choice can be turned in with their scavenger hunt answers, she added.

Everyone is encouraged to stay in their vehicles throughout the entire Christmas in the Valley celebration.

“Safety is our first priority,” said Twohig.