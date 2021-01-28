Child sexual assault case in district court

WAHOO – An Ashland man faces multiple counts of sexual assault, including that of a child, in Saunders County District Court.

Ryan D. Johnson, 35, of Ashland was bound over to district court after a preliminary hearing in county court. His arraignment was set for Monday.

Johnson faces a total of 15 charges, including four counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, nine counts of first degree sexual assault, and one case each of child abuse and third degree sexual assault of a child. All of the charges are felonies.

Court documents show the incidents of alleged took place from 2001 to 2017. Four victims were involved.

The original complaint was filed last October. Darren Hartman is handling the case for the prosecution. Public Defender Thomas Klein has been appointed to represent Johnson.

A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 17 in district court. At the time, Johnson was housed in Sarpy County Corrections in Papillion.