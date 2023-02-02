YUTAN – The Yutan boys basketball team picked up a win in the Capitol Conference Tournament by knocking off Louisville 39-27 on Jan. 26 at home. It was a consolation game after both squads lost on Jan. 24.

With a 5-2 deficit to start the game, the Chieftains tied the game up with a three from Maddox Wentworth. A 5-0 run to close out the first quarter by the Lions put Yutan in a 10-5 hole.

The Chieftains fought back in the second and were able to tie the game up at 15 apiece. Right before the half, Nolan Timm hit a trey up top to give Yutan an 18-15 edge at the break.

During the third quarter, the Chieftains continued to roll offensively. A layup off a turnover by AJ Arensberg increased Yutan’s lead to 29-20 heading to the final frame.

A 10-7 scoring run by the Chieftains in the fourth helped Yutan increase their advantage out to double digits at 12 in the end.

From the field, the Chieftains shot 28% and 69% at the free throw line. Yutan also pulled down 30 rebounds with five steals and two assists.

Timm led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Both scoring six points were AJ Arensberg and Drake Trent. Braxton Wentworth put up five, Maddox Wentworth had three and Joey Benjamin finished with two.

In the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 23 in Yutan, Syracuse pulled off an upset of the Chieftains by a final of 42-31. A 12-6 run by the Rockets in the third quarter is what propelled them to the convincing win.

Out of the gate, Yutan struggled to get their offense going with only two points late into the first quarter. Carson Jurey stepped up and hit a three to cut the deficit to 7-5 by the end of the quarter.

The only field goal of the second quarter for the Chieftains came on a three from Nolan Timm. Despite the lackluster offensive showing, Yutan was still in the game at halftime down 14-10.

Syracuse picked it up in the third offensively hitting double digits with 12 points. Six points is all the Chieftains accounted for as a four-point hole grew to 10 at 26-16.

It was the freshman duo of Maddox Wentworth and Jurey that kick started Yutan’s offense in the fourth. Maddox Wentworth hit two three-pointers and Jurey hit another trey as the Chieftains scored 15 points.

Despite this, the Rockets’ offense continued to click as well. Their 16 points increased Yutan’s deficit to 11 points by the final buzzer.

From three, the Chieftains could never quite dial it in, only making 19%. The overall field goal percentage wasn’t much better for Yutan at 20%.

One category that Chieftains did excel in was steals. They came up with nine of them compared to two for Syracuse.

Timm was the leading scorer for Yutan with 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Scoring six points were Jurey and Maddox Wentworth, Drake Trent had four and Braxton Wentworth and AJ Arensberg finished with two.

Yutan started the week off with a game at Louisville on Jan. 31. They had a home game against Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and then played at Malcolm at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.