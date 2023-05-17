LINCOLN –The Yutan boys golf team competed in their final regular meet of the season at the Dave McEwen Memorial Tournament on May 8. In a 12-team tournament, the Chieftains came in third place with a score of 350.

“Overall I thought we played OK, not quite as well as last week, but still pretty good golf,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “It showed what things we need to focus on this week, as we prepare for districts.”

Yutan was led by a new face at the meet in Nolan Gayer. He finished in sixth place for the Chieftains after carding a 43 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine for a total score of 84.

“I was really impressed with how Nolan Gayer stepped up for the team, shooting a team low 83 and placing sixth,” Teeter said.

Earning an eighth place finish and carding an 85 was Jude Elgert. The senior started the day off with a 43 on the front nine and then shot a 42 on the back nine.

One stroke back with an 86 and a 13th place finish was Creek Kennedy. He didn’t have the start he wanted with a 45 on the front, but he was able to lower his score to a 41 on his final nine holes of play.

Shooting a pair of 95s to round out the team score for Yutan were Jack Edwards and Connor North.

Winning their home invite was Lincoln Christian with a team score of 331. Four strokes back in second place was Lincoln Lutheran with a 335.

The Chieftains looked to qualify for state at the C-2 District meet at the Oakland Golf Club on May 16. Results from the district meet can be found in the May 25 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.