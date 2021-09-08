Chieftains win county battle over Wildcats

Lewis and Kaitlyn Bisaillon earned kills on the left side to put Yutan ahead 19-8.

With the score 24-8, Elly Campbell got a kill for the Wildcats to make it 24-9. An error on the next play allowed the Chieftains to win the first.

Yutan took a 2-1 lead in set two when Lewis was able to earn a kill. The lead was increased out to six points later on with a kill by Christina Kerkman.

Trailing 20-12, Cedar Bluffs got an ace by Campbell. The Wildcats would get two more points in the set and lost by eleven.

Early in the third, Yutan had the ace serve to help them. Both Kerkman and Lewis picked them up at the service line to put the Chieftains up 7-2.

“We spend a lot of time on serving,” Bierman said. “It’s always frustrating to see the missed serves but I do like that they are getting a little more aggressive on putting the ball where we asked them to put it.”

Up 24-15, Gabi Tederman finished with another ace to close out the 3-0 victory for Yutan.

The Chieftains were able to play a lot of underclassmen in the third set. It’s something Bierman stated will be important for her group as they move along later into the year.