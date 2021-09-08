Chieftains win county battle over Wildcats

CEDAR BLUFFS - After losing a 3-0 match to Johnson County Central the prior week, the Yutan Volleyball team rebounded with a straight set victory over an undefeated Cedar Bluffs squad on the road. The Chieftains won the first set 25-9, the second 25-14, and the third 25-15.
“It felt good to get a win, especially because we had a rough game earlier this week,” Yutan Volleyball Coach Jodi Bierman said. “We really wanted to work on cleaning up our passing and winning is always better than the alternative, that’s for sure.”
Another issue for Yutan was the fact that they were dealing with an injury to one of their starters. It was senior setter Heidi Krajicek who also missed the Syracuse match as well earlier in the week.
Because of this, Haley Bedland who is usually an outside hitter played libero and Ellie Lloyd played a new position in the back row. Jade Lewis who is a freshman on the team, got her first start in the front.
In the first set, Kaitlyn Bisaillon got the Chieftains off on the right foot with a kill to put them ahead 2-1. Several plays later, Maura Tichota served up an ace to put Yutan up by four.
After a timeout by Cedar Bluffs coach Anna White, the Wildcats were able to once again get on the board. They got a kill from Mika Price on the right side that made it 10-3.
Lewis and Kaitlyn Bisaillon earned kills on the left side to put Yutan ahead 19-8.
With the score 24-8, Elly Campbell got a kill for the Wildcats to make it 24-9. An error on the next play allowed the Chieftains to win the first.
Yutan took a 2-1 lead in set two when Lewis was able to earn a kill. The lead was increased out to six points later on with a kill by Christina Kerkman.
Trailing 20-12, Cedar Bluffs got an ace by Campbell. The Wildcats would get two more points in the set and lost by eleven.
Early in the third, Yutan had the ace serve to help them. Both Kerkman and Lewis picked them up at the service line to put the Chieftains up 7-2.
“We spend a lot of time on serving,” Bierman said. “It’s always frustrating to see the missed serves but I do like that they are getting a little more aggressive on putting the ball where we asked them to put it.”
Up 24-15, Gabi Tederman finished with another ace to close out the 3-0 victory for Yutan.
The Chieftains were able to play a lot of underclassmen in the third set. It’s something Bierman stated will be important for her group as they move along later into the year.
“It was really beneficial for us,” Bierman said. “The better our whole roster is the better our starting six is and if we want to compete deep into the season the more experience we have from everybody will help tremendously.”
Finishing with seven kills in the match for Yutan was Lloyd. Lewis had six kills on the night and Tichota had four.
At the service line, Lewis had six aces and Kerkman ended with 22 assists.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Chieftains kept the momentum going from their win vs Cedar Bluffs during the Weeping Water Tournament.
In the first round, they were matched up with Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart.
During a back and forth first set, Yutan grabbed the momentum late and shocked the Irish 28-26. Falls City SH would win the second set in dominating fashion 25-13 and won a close final set 25-21.
After the loss, the Chieftains rebounded with a victory over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. They grabbed the lead at the end of the first set winning 25-21 and dominated the second 25-13.
The final two matches on the day for Yutan were against Conestoga and Weeping Water. They defeated the Cougars 25-11 and 25-16 and knocked off the Indians 25-7 and 25-14 to get third place.
The Chieftains were 5-3 heading into a home match vs Weeping Water on Sept. 7. They will be hosting a home triangular between Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Boys Town on Sept. 9.