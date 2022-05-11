Chieftains win Capitol Conference for the second straight year

YUTAN- For the second season in a row, the Yutan boy’s golf team found themselves as the best team in the Capitol Conference. Led by Jake Richmond who broke his own school record for an individual score, the Chieftains shot a 330, 33 strokes better than the runner-up’s Logan View at the River Wilds Country Club in Blair on May 6.

“Winning our second conference championship in a row was sort of a big deal for us, since this is only our fourth year as a program (5th if you count the season we lost in 2020) and shows that the program is trending in the right direction for the future, especially since only two of the five, were on varsity last year,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said.

Winning the individual conference crown was Richmond. He shot two under par for the tournament with a score of 70.

He played so well, that he birded on five different holes. On top of that, he went for par on 10 of the other 13 holes.

Coming in two spots behind Richmond, was Jude Elgert who took third place with a 79. He carded a 40 on the front nine and came in one stroke lower on the back nine with a 39.

Elgert went for par on eight different holes and then birded on two, 11, and 18.

Ten strokes back of Elgert in ninth place shooting an 89 was Creek Kennedy. He ended up with a 41 on the front nine and then was seven strokes higher with a 48 on the final nine holes.

Ben Denly finished just inside the top 15, in 15th place. He birded on hole two and shot a 92.

Coming through with an even 100 and in 26th place for Yutan was Jack Edwards. He played very well on the front nine and carded a 44, but fell off on the back nine with a 56.

According to Teeter, it is great to see the team play some of their best golf so close to districts.

“Seeing all five guys make strides to improve (with districts next Monday) is great,” Teeter said. “Jake is really playing some great golf, and if he can continue to do this, has an opportunity to make a deep run at the state tournament to bring home a high medal, with Jude not too far behind him.”

Earlier in the week, Yutan competed at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on May 3. The varsity squad for the Chieftains shot a 348 and the junior varsity carded a 469.

Getting third place and earning the low score for Yutan was Edwards with a 76. Nolan Gayer was 12 strokes behind him with an 89, Connor North carded a 90, Tannen Honke shot a 93, and Paul Kirchmann ended up shooting a 99.

Carsyn Smith led the JV team for the Chieftains getting 10th place with a 106. Five strokes behind Smith was Hailey Drews with a 122, Emma Scheuler carded a 130, and coming through with a 143 was Trinity Nelson-Vuxta.

Yutan ended the season with a quadrangular at the Fremont Country Club on May 9. Results from that meet can be found in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.