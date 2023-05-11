MURDOCK – It was a good day for the Yutan and Cedar Bluffs/Mead golf teams at the Elmwood-Murdock Golf Invite at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course in Murdock on May 2. The Chieftains won the meet with a score of 291 and the Wildcats were right behind them in second with a 295.

Winning in a playoff to get first individually was Creek Kennedy of Yutan with a 70. On the front nine he shot a 34 and then carded a 36 on the final nine holes of play.

Two spots back in third place was Nolan Gayer with a 71. His score on the front nine was a 37 and then he lowered it down to a 34 on the back nine.

The final medalist for the Chieftains was Tannen Honke in ninth place. He shot a 35 and then a 37 for a final score of 73.

Maddox Wentworth finished in 15th place with a 77 and Bennett Ell carded an 84 to get 24th place.

“The whole team played great yesterday and it was awesome to see a few kids take advantage of an opportunity to step up on varsity and on JV,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “We had a lot of underclassmen put together some good rounds and bring home some hardware, so I walked away from the meet really excited about what the next couple of years are going to look like.”

Losing the playoff to Kennedy and leading CB/Mead at the meet was Colby Sorenson with a 70. Luke Carritt also medaled for the Wildcats by shooting a 72 to get seventh place.

Earning 12th place and carding a 75 was Tristan Zwiener. Coming in back-to-back in 16th and 17th place were Hunter Griffis with a 78 and Tye Dickes shooting an 80.

In the JV competition, Jaxon Wood of Yutan got fourth place with a score of 89. Placing 10th and carding a 95 was Cooper Leather.

One stroke in back of Leather with a 96 was Tyson Nelson and Gavin Fenn shot a 112. Hailey Drews rounded out the team score for the Chieftains by carding a 142.

Finishing in third place and one stroke behind CB/Mead in the team standings with a 296 was Johnson Country Central. The host Elmwood-Murdock got fourth place with a score of 297.