Chieftains to play top seed in semifinals

FREMONT – It’s down to four teams in Class C-2 and the Yutan Chieftains are one of them.
Just four years removed from winning the school’s only state championship, the Chieftains find themselves back in the state title hunt.
The fifth-ranked Chieftains (9-1) will travel to Fremont to take on the top-seeded Archbishop Bergan at Heedom Field in Fremont on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.
The number-one ranked Knights enter the game with a record of 11-0 with one of those wins coming against the Yutan Chieftains in Yutan by a score of 41-13 way back in week one.
That was the last time the Chieftains were defeated.
Yutan brings a nine game win streak into Friday night’s game and seem to be peaking after two dominating wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Yutan has outscored their two opponents Centura and Wilber-Clatonia 101-31 behind an extremely confident Brady Timm at QB.
The senior signal-caller has thrown for 270 yards and four touchdowns and has added 256 yards and two more scores on the ground in Yutan’s two playoff victories.
Timm has thrown 20 touchdown passes and has added 746 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season.
The Chieftains are averaging 247 yards per game on the ground and senior Caden Egr leads the team with 913
yards and has eight rushing touchdowns.
Junior Ethan Christensen leads the team with 13 touchdowns on the ground and averages more than 10 yards a carry while piling up 733 yards.
Junior Sam Petersen is a weapon in the passing game for the Chieftains. He has 30 catches and 10 TD’s while piling up 525 yards receiving. Senior Dillon Mahrt has added 435 yards receiving and seven scores in the passing game.
The Chieftain defense is allowing just 13 points a game this season and has been led on that side of the ball by Egr who has 82 tackles.
Yutan has picked off 21 passes and are led in the secondary by junior Isaiah Daniell who has seven picks.
Sean Henkel and Will Elgert each have four interceptions.
The Knights go into the game with Yutan averaging 43 points a game and are led by dynamic junior quarterback Koa McIntyre.
McIntyre possesses game-breaking speed and a strong arm, making him difficult to defend.
McIntyre has passed for 1,857 yards and 30 touchdowns and has added 1,080 yards rushing to go with 14 TD’s on the ground.
Six different Knights have caught at least 14 passes and it is junior Gavin Logemann who has led the way with 552 yards receiving and 11 TD’s. The Knights have given up just 136 points in 11 games and are led by tackling machine Jarrett Boggs.
The Knights lone championship came in 1979. Bergan did finish runner-up in 2008 and 2010.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!