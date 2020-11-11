Chieftains to play top seed in semifinals

FREMONT – It’s down to four teams in Class C-2 and the Yutan Chieftains are one of them.

Just four years removed from winning the school’s only state championship, the Chieftains find themselves back in the state title hunt.

The fifth-ranked Chieftains (9-1) will travel to Fremont to take on the top-seeded Archbishop Bergan at Heedom Field in Fremont on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The number-one ranked Knights enter the game with a record of 11-0 with one of those wins coming against the Yutan Chieftains in Yutan by a score of 41-13 way back in week one.

That was the last time the Chieftains were defeated.

Yutan brings a nine game win streak into Friday night’s game and seem to be peaking after two dominating wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Yutan has outscored their two opponents Centura and Wilber-Clatonia 101-31 behind an extremely confident Brady Timm at QB.

The senior signal-caller has thrown for 270 yards and four touchdowns and has added 256 yards and two more scores on the ground in Yutan’s two playoff victories.

Timm has thrown 20 touchdown passes and has added 746 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season.