OMAHA – The Yutan boys and girls track and field teams put together a solid day of competition during the DC West Quadrangular at the Lied Fitness Center at College of Saint Mary in Omaha on March 23. Against the Falcons, Raymond Central and Elmwood-Murdock, the Chieftains came in second place in both team races, with the girls scoring 107 points and the boys putting up 104.
“Comparing results from Concordia to the DC West Quad we have already seen a good amount of improvement in a week’s time,” Girls Head Coach Joel Carrillo said. “So many of the girls surprised me with their marks and I could tell by the smiles on their faces that they surprised themselves. It is still early but I think the happiness they expressed summarizes their performance yesterday. It was a great second meet and I’m excited to see the Lady Chiefs improve their marks as we continue through the season.”
Winning the meet on the girls side was Elmwood-Murdock who put up 118 points and DC West won the boys team race by scoring 164 points. The results from the quadrangular can be found below.
Douglas County West Quadrangular
Girls
60 M Dash: 1. Molly Besch, 8.38; 3. Allison Kirchmann, 8.62
200 M Dash: 1. Molly Besch, 28.75; 6. Allison Kirchmann, 29.62
800 M Run: 1. Gabi Tederman, 2:38.48; 3. Loganne Barta, 3:05.77
1,600 M Run: 1. Madi Leden, 7:28.37
4x400 M Relay: 2. Yutan (Haley Kube, McKenna Jones, Gabi Tederman and Olivia Chapman), 4:39.84
High Jump: 2. McKenna Jones, 4-06
Long Jump: 5. Jenna Benjamin, 14-06; 8. Olivia Chapman, 13-07.75
Pole Vault: 2. Haley Kube, 7-06; 3. Gabi Tederman, 7-06; 4. Bella Tederman 7-00
Triple Jump: 1. Jenna Benjamin, 30-05.75
Shot Put: 4. Jenna Trent, 25-10.50; 6. Addi Smith, 25-07.50
Boys
60 M Dash: 3. Zach Krajicek, 7.48; 4. Derek Wacker, 7.52
200 M Dash: 6. Jett Arensberg, 25.25; 7. Zach Krajicek, 25.28
400 M Dash: 2. AJ Arensberg, 56.41; 3. Lucas Bussing, 56.76
800 M Dash: 2. Ethan Eggen, 2:33.34
1,600 M Run: 4. Bryce Kolc, 5:43.95; 7. Ethan Eggen, 6:11.81
3,200 M Run: 3. Bryce Kolc, 12:54.25
60 M Hurdles: 6. Drew Krajicek, 11.03
4x400 M Relay: 1. Yutan (AJ Arensberg, Derek Wacker, Nolan Timm and Lucas Bussing), 3:46.06
Long Jump: 10. Cole Smith, 18-00.50; 12. Jason Heukirk, 17-08.25; 14. Connor Engel, 16-10.25
Pole Vault: 1. Joey Benjamin, 10-00; 3. Max Egr, 9-06
Shot Put: 4. Derek Wacker, 39-04.25
Triple Jump: 2. Nolan Timm, 39-09; 8. Cole Smith, 36-00