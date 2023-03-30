OMAHA – The Yutan boys and girls track and field teams put together a solid day of competition during the DC West Quadrangular at the Lied Fitness Center at College of Saint Mary in Omaha on March 23. Against the Falcons, Raymond Central and Elmwood-Murdock, the Chieftains came in second place in both team races, with the girls scoring 107 points and the boys putting up 104.

“Comparing results from Concordia to the DC West Quad we have already seen a good amount of improvement in a week’s time,” Girls Head Coach Joel Carrillo said. “So many of the girls surprised me with their marks and I could tell by the smiles on their faces that they surprised themselves. It is still early but I think the happiness they expressed summarizes their performance yesterday. It was a great second meet and I’m excited to see the Lady Chiefs improve their marks as we continue through the season.”