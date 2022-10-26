Chieftains take quality win over Panthers heading into the postseason

YUTAN- Heading into Subdistricts this week, the Yutan Volleyball team was looking for one more win against a top-notch Palmyra squad on Oct. 18. The Chieftains got just that knocking off the Panthers in four sets at home 25-22, 13-25, 25-23 and 25-22.

“It was nice to see them win that one,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “We knew they'd be a competitive team and wanted to play efficient enough to win. It was bumpy at times, but it was nice to see the girls respond and fight through some of the frustrating moments. We know we have a tough Subdistrict and we have to play aggressively and confidently. Winning a tight one like we did on Tuesday definitely helps with that.”

In the opening set, the score was tied at 12 apiece when Mylee Tichota picked up a block. An ace and then a kill by Maura Tichota put Yutan up 21-20.

The Chieftains went on to win four of the last six points of the set as they captured a three-point victory.

Yutan played from behind for most of the second set. They got within three of Palmyra at 9-6 after a block by Gabi Tederman but ended up losing the set by 12 points.

The same mistake of falling behind early was not repeated by the Chieftains in the third. In fact, they went up 22-21 thanks to a pair of kills from Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota.

By the end of the third, Yutan stretched their lead out to two, which gave them a 2-1 sets lead.

Set four was tied at 6-6 after a block from Maura Tichota and Zoie Nielsen. An ace and then a kill from Ellie Lloyd gave the Chieftains a slim edge at 23-22 late in the set.

Sophomore McKenna Jones capped off a three-point set victory and match win for Yutan with a kill on the left side.

Pacing the Chieftains in the victory was Mylee Tichota with 11 kills, five blocks, 17 digs, two assists and two aces. Maura Tichota also filled up the stat sheet with 10 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and four aces, while Jones ended up with eight kills, two blocks, three aces, 18 assists and seven digs.

Coming up with six kills, 10 digs and two aces was Lloyd and Gabi Tederman posted five kills, 16 digs, two assists and one ace.

Yutan entered a tough C1-4 Subdistrict at North Bend as the second seed. They took on the third seed Bishop Neumann on Oct. 24 for a shot to get to the Subdistrict Championship Match on Oct. 25.