Chieftains take home sixth place finishes from Conference Invite

YUTAN- After being rained out on April 30, the Yutan track team held the Capitol Conference Track Invite at home on May 3. The Chieftain boys and girls both got sixth place with 57 points and 40 points. In the combined team score, they came in fifth with 97 points.

Earning first place finishes for the Yutan boys were Josh Jessen and Carter Tichota. Jessen won the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.21 and Tichota won the 1,600 meter run in a personal record time of 4:45.95.

Also medaling in the 100 meter dash for the Chieftains was Jett Arensberg who got to the finish line in a time of 11.75 for third place.

Taking sixth place in the 110 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash was Christian Perry and Lucas Bussing. Perry clocked a 17.64 and Bussing posted a 24.57.

The best performer in the field events for the Yutan boys was Jett Arensburg. He cleared 5-11 in the high jump and got third.

Michael James took fifth place in the long jump competition. His best jump of the day was a mark of 18-08.50.

In the throwing events, Trent Drake and Derek Wacker earned sixth place. Drake’s medal came in the shot put with a throw of 42-03.25 and Wacker’s was in the discus with a mark of 123-10.

Grayson Cogdill was one of three athletes who went out at 9-06 in the pole vault competition. That was good enough to get him sixth place.

Putting down a fantastic time in the 4x800 meter relay were Nash Braymen, Wacker, Isaac Kult, and Carter Tichota. They came in second place behind Arlington by running an 8:38.91.

Coming in third place was the 4x400 meter relay team of Braymen, Wacker, AJ Arensburg, and Jessen who posted a time of 3:40.01.

On the girl’s side, Ellie Lloyd was the only Conference Champion for the Chieftains. She won the discus competition with a mark of 123-10 and Maura Tichota took third place with a throw of 111-10.

Laycee Josoff finished the day with three individual medals won. She got third in the triple jump by going 31-08 and got sixth in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles in times of 17.99 and 53.07.

In the 800 meter run, freshman Gabi Tederman had a tough field she was up against. This did not faze her as she got fourth place in a time of 2:31.46.

McKenna Jones and Kaylee Taylor of Fort Calhoun battled to the finish line for the final medal in the 400 meter dash. In the end, Jones came out on top in sixth by three tenths of a second by running a 1:06.19.

The top relay for the Yutan girls was the 4x100. Heidi Krajicek, Ellie Lloyd, Maura Tichota, and Alexis Polak came in fourth running a 54.26.

Getting fifth place was the 4x400 meter relay team for the Chieftains. Jones, Alyssa Husing, Laycee Josoff, and Tederman came through the line in a time of 4:30.97.

Yutan will be competing at the C-2 District Meet in David City at 10 a.m. on May 12. Results and state qualifiers will be posted in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.