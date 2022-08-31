Chieftains take home second place finish at Timber Point

BRAINARD- For several area boys cross country teams, the East Butler Cross Country Invitational at Timber Point Lake was the beginning of a new season. Starting off the year on the right foot was the Yutan boys cross country team who took home second place with 54 points behind Palmyra with 14 points scored.

The top finisher for the Chieftains was Nolan Timm in seventh place with a time of 21:42. His teammate Sam Popken also medaled getting 13th place and running a 22:53.

Just outside the medals in 16th place in a time of 23:21 was Justin Felty. Two spots behind him was Bryce Kolc who powered to the line in a time of 23:43.

The final three runners for the Yutan boys were Ethan Eggen, Clark Cogdill, and Grayson Cogdill. Running a 25:21 was Eggen and Clark Cogdill came through in 27:23, while Grayson Cogdill hit the line in 27:45.

Taking seventh place overall in the team standings at the meet was Raymond Central with 97 points scored. They were led by two exceptional performances put out by Landon Lubischer and Colton Dubas who both medaled.

Lubischer was the overall top finisher from the area. He battled through the hilly terrain to get fifth place in a time of 21:41.

Four spots back in ninth overall was Dubas. The sophomore was the last runner to come in under 22 minutes by posting a 21:49.

Finishing as the third and fourth runners for the Mustangs were Ethan Norlen and Joseph White. Norlen ran a 28:18 and White crossed the line in a time of 31:43.

Coming in eighth out of nine teams at the meet was Cedar Bluffs.

The top performer for the Wildcats was Graham Huffman who medaled by getting 11th place. He battled Isaiah Coufal of Aquinas to the line and was able to beat him out by posting a 22:37.

Next through in 43rd place for Cedar Bluffs was Chris Amaya in a time of 27:11.

Coming in as the third runner for the Wildcats was Taylor Marten in 29:21. This was followed closely by teammate Samuel Schmidt who got to the finish line in 29:57.

Rounding out the finishers for Cedar Bluffs were Nash Honeywell and Gabe Foley. Running a 33:04 was Honeywell and Foley posted a 33:56.

Next week Cedar Bluffs will be at the Douglas County West Invite at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. On Sept. 2 Yutan will be at the Johnson County Central Invite at 9 a.m. and Raymond Central will travel to the Beatrice Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.