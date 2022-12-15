Chieftains take fourth place at Osceola Invite

OSCEOLA – In their second tournament of the season, the Yutan boys wrestling team captured a fourth place finish with 110 points at the Osceola Invite. Winning the meet was Fillmore Central with 174 points and Elkhorn Valley finished in second with 129 points.

Jesse Kult at 152 pounds and Derek Wacker at 195 led the way for the Chieftains with a pair of first place finishes.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, Kult pinned Dane Schmoldt of Neligh-Oakdale in 0:44 and won a 6-2 decision against Jacob Hatfield of Dorchester. He won a pair of narrow 3-2 decisions against Austin Hegemann of Howells-Dodge and Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley to get to the top of the podium.

Wacker dominated on the mat, winning by pin in 0:27, 1:58, 0:20 and 1:46 against Minh Nguyen of Nebraska Christian, Blake Nun of Fillmore Central, Adrian Alcaide of Dorchester and Chase Thomas of Neligh-Oakdale.

Coming in second place with a 4-1 record was Jett Arensberg at 170 pounds. He pinned Long Vo of Nebraska Christian, Carsen Goes of Southern, Cooper Schnell of Nebraska Christian and Tyler Ellis of Southern in 0:32, 1:59, 1:29 and 4:48. In the title match, Arensberg was unable to wrestle due to an injury.

Both getting third place were Trev Arlt at 138 pounds and Janson Pilkington at 113.

Pilkington pinned his first two opponents, Ristan Kocian of East Butler and Canon Holley of Central Valley in 3:44 and 1:53. He followed that up by losing a 4-3 decision and a 14-3 major decision in his next two rounds. Pilkington bounced back in the third place match, to pin Morgan Bunner of Clarkson/Leigh in 2:14.

In the first two rounds at 138, Arlt pinned Micah Cuevas of Newman Grove and Waylon Warneke of Elkhorn Valley in 1:44 and 3:43. He then picked up an 8-1 decision against Chase Myers of Fillmore Central and lost a 2-1 decision to Lance Russell of High Plains. Against Reid Glasshoff of East Butler in the third place match, Arlt was able to blank him and won by a 6-0 decision.

Going 4-3 and getting fifth place with three pins was Bryce Kolc at 126 pounds. Jaxon Wood took home sixth at 132 pounds with a 1-3 mark and Ty Keiser and Tannen Honke both got 12th place at 145.

Two days earlier, the Chieftains headed down the road to Elkhorn North for a triangular on Dec. 8. Yutan lost both duals by a final of 49-27 to the Wolves and 34-21 to Mount Michael.

Against the Knights, Pilkington started the dual out with a pin in 4:31 of Jackson Teetor at 120 pounds. After two straight losses, Arlt pinned Selwyn Vallente in 1:28 at 138 pounds.

The closest match of the night came at 152 pounds with Kult and Sebastian Duran. In a back and forth battle, Kult escaped with a 3-1 win in sudden victory.

Arensberg had the final win for the Chieftains against Mount Michael. At 160 pounds, he pinned Aaron Duran in 0:52.

In the dual with Elkhorn North, Yutan fell behind early 18-0 after three openings at 285, 106 and 113. Pilkington got his team on the board at 120 pounds by tech falling Tyson Philbrick 16-0 in 4:00.

Arlt at 138 pounds and Wacker at 195 both pinned their opponents in 2:34 and 0:55. Getting the fourth win for the Chieftains was Kult at 152 with an 11-3 major decision.

Yutan started this week off with a triangular at home at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. They will be at the Logan View Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.