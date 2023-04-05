SYRACUSE – The Yutan boys golf team opened up their 2023 campaign at the Syracuse Invite on March 29. In a field of ten teams, the Chieftains took fourth place overall with 355 points scored.

Pacing Yutan at the Syracuse Country Club was Jude Elgert, who took first place overall. The senior shot a 39 on the front nine and then a 38 on the back nine to card a 77. His score was five strokes better than anybody else on the day.

Next to finish for the Chieftains was Tannen Honke who shot a 91. He started with a 44 through the first nine holes of play and then fell off the pace a little bit with a 47 on the last nine holes.

One stroke back of Honke with a 92 was Jack Edwards. Connor North who finished with a 95. North had a rough start to his tournament with 52 on the front nine and then shot a 43 on the back nine. Coming in as the fifth golfer for Yutan was Creek Kennedy with a 97.

The very next day, the Chieftains traveled for a dual with Cedar Bluffs/Mead at Valley View Golf Course in Fremont on March 30. In a close battle, the Wildcats were able to defeat Yutan 169 to 172.

Tying for first place were Kennedy for the Chieftains and Colby Sorensen of CB/Mead with a 39. Two strokes back of those two golfers was North who carded a 41.

Shooting a 45 and coming in third for Yutan was Elgert. Honke and Edwards tied with a 47.

In the junior varsity competition, the Chieftains took down CB/Mead 202 to 256.

Leading the pack for Yutan was Nolan Gayer and Bennett Ell, who both shot 47s. Maddox Wentworth finished with a 49, Cooper Leather ended up with a 60 and Tyson Nelson carded a 63.

“We saw a lot of really good things in our first two events, which is a positive considering that we have only been able to get on the course and play a couple of times this spring, but we also saw some things that need improvement moving forward,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “There is a lot of season left and if we can improve these little things, I think we will be alright come the end of the season.”

This week the Chieftains have a varsity quadrangular at Country Drive Golf Course in Ashland at 3 p.m. on April 6.