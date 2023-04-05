YUTAN — It was a fantastic day for the Yutan boys and girls track teams at their home relay invite on March 28. The Chieftains won the meet with a combined team score of 253.

“We are very happy with winning our relay meet,” Yutan Boys Head Coach Dan Krajicek said. “Relay meets are a lot of fun for kids and coaches so winning just adds to that. It’s fun as coaches to try to make up all the different teams to be as competitive as possible in each event and then to have it work out because we have good athletes who make it worth it.”

In the 4x100 meter relay, the Chieftains were able to sweep the event. The team of Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, Joey Benjamin and Derek Wacker took first posting a 45.51 for the boys and Ellie Lloyd, Allison Kirchmann, Maura Tichota and Mylee Tichota clocked a 53.86 to take gold for the girls.

The 4x200 meter relay squad of Benjamin, Connor Engel, Jett Arensberg and Zach Krajicek were able to hold off Mead for a first place finish in a time of 1:38.16. For the girls, Kirchmann, Alyssa Husing, Jenna Benjamin and Alexis Polak won by nearly three seconds posting a 1:46.78.

It was a close finish in the 4x400 meter relay. In a race that came down to the wire, Yutan’s AJ Arensberg, Nolan Timm, Lucas Bussing and Wacker won the event with a time of 3:39.09.

The Chieftains girls team had a much easier time winning the 4x400. McKenna Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota took first by nearly five seconds running a 4:24.65.

In the 800 sprint relay, like many events, Yutan was able to take home two first place finishes. Winning the girls race were Kirchmann, Haley Kube, Molly Besch and Olivia Chapman in a time of 2:03.24 and the boys team of Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, Wacker and AJ Arensberg clocked a 1:41.90.

The final event won on the track for the Chieftains came in the girls shuttle relay where they posted a time of 41:02.

Picking up gold medals for the Yutan girls in both the long jump and the discus were Kylie Krajicek and Ellie Lloyd. Jumping 15-09.75 in the triple jump was Kylie Krajicek and Lloyd ended up with a toss of 114-07 in the discus.

Similar to the girls team, the boys team picked up two golds in the field events. They came from Jett Arensberg who went 5-10 in the high jump and Drew Krajicek and Joey Benjamin who cleared 9-06 in the pole vault. Also getting over 9-06 in the pole vault but getting second due to prior misses were Max Egr and Jesse Kult of Yutan.

With three meets under their belts, Boys Coach Dan Krajicek is happy with the results he has seen from the boys team. They are exceeding his expectations on the track, but have to work to do in the field events.

“We are a little ahead where I thought we would be in terms of the running events,” Dan Krajicek said. “We have posted some pretty good times that will hopefully keep dropping throughout the season. Field events have been tough because we haven’t had many good days to get outside and work on stuff so I am hoping that comes along as the weather gets better.”

Next up for the Yutan track teams is the Douglas County West Invite at 10 a.m. on April 6.

The rest of the results from the Yutan Relays can be found below.

Yutan Relay Invite Results

Girls 4x800 Yard Relay- 6.Yutan, 14:02.64

Girls Distance Medley- 7. Yutan (Jenna Benjamin, Molly Besch, Alyssa Husing and Loganne Barta), 5:32.53

Girls Distance Medley- 7. Yutan (Loganne Barta McKenna Jones, Madi Ledden and Gabi Tederman), 15:54.94

Girls High Jump- 2. Kylie Krajicek, 4-10; 3. McKenna Jones, 4-10; 7. Alexis Polak, 4-06

Girls Pole Vault- 2. Gabi Tederman, 8-00; 2. Haley Kube, 8-00; 4. Bella Tederman, 7-06

Girls Long Jump- 7. Ellie Lloyd, 14-08.25

Girls Triple Jump- Jenna Benjamin, 30-06.75

Girls Shot Put- 2. Ellie Lloyd, 35-05; 4. Maura Tichota, 32-01; 9. Zoie Nielsen, 27-10; 24. Jenna Trent, 23-03

Girls Discus Throw- 2. Mylee Tichota, 110-01; 3. Maura Tichota, 108-05; 5. Zoie Nielsen, 95-08

Boys 4x800 Yard Relay- 5. Yutan (Grayson Cogdill, Trevin Arlt, Ethan Eggen and Bryce Kolc), 8:32.70

Boys Distance Medley- 4. Yutan (Connor Engel, Json Neukirk, Lucas Bussing and Trevin Arlt, 4:12.20

Boys Distance Medley- 4. Yutan (Grayson Cogdill, Carson Jurey, Ethan Eggen and Bryce Kolc), 12:46.57

Boys Shuttle Relay- 2. Yutan, 45.30

Boys High Jump- 8. Carson Jurey, 5-00; 9. Kaeden Anderson, 5-00

Boys Long Jump- 8. Cole Smith, 17-10; 10. Jason Heukirk, 17-08.50; 13. Connor Engel, 16-00.75; 16. Grayson Cogdill, 15-11

Boys Triple Jump- 7. Nolan Timm, 38-07; 13. Cole Smith, 34-02.50; 13. Connor Engel, 16-00.75; 14. Nathan Rupp, 33-07

Boys Shot Put- 3. Drake Trent, 42-08; 5. Max Peterson, 38-03; 11. Owen Sutter, 35-06; 18. Lucas Peterson, 30-10

Boys Discus Throw- 5. Derek Wacker, 118-11; 8.Owen Sutter, 107-09; 17. Max Peterson, 85-06; 20. Lucas Peterson, 81-11