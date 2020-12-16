Chieftains struggle offensively, fall short in first four games

YUTAN – The season is off to a rough start for the Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team.
Narrow losses to Omaha Duchesne Academy, Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder have led to an 0-4 start on the hardwood for the Chieftains.
First-year Chieftain Coach Clay Carlton and the Chieftains started the season with a 35-20 setback at the hands of the Elmwood-Murdock Knights on Dec. 3 in the first game of the annual Lourdes Central Catholic two-day tournament.
The Chieftains struggled to score the basketball against the Knights, shooting just 6-of-30 from the field. They were able to convert on 8-of-13 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Laycee Josoff led the Chieftains in scoring with seven points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.
Freshman Maura Tichota added five points and seven rebounds in her first ever varsity contest.
The Chieftains returned to action on Dec. 5 for a game with Omaha Duchesne Academy in Nebraska City.
More struggles on the offensive end led to more frustration for the Chieftains.
Yutan shot just 1-of-16 from behind the 3-point line and shot just 31 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free throw line.
Twenty-two turnovers also plagued Yutan.
Junior Christina Kerkman scored seven points and added four rebounds and four steals against ODA.
Tichota scored seven points and finished with a career-high 12 rebounds.
Junior Heidi Krajicek scored five points and added three rebounds and three steals.
The Chieftains played at home for the first time on Dec. 8 when they welcomed
conference foe Arlington to town for a contest.
The game was a low-scoring defensive battle that came down to the last couple of minutes. The Eagles were able to hold on for the 24-17 victory.
Yutan made just seven field goals and converted on just 2-of-22 from behind the 3-point line.
Tichota scored eight points to lead the Chieftains and added six rebounds.
Josoff added three points, three assists and three steals.
Two nights later the Chieftains remained at home to take on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Chieftains scored a season-high 40 points and the game was tight throughout.
The Raiders made a couple
of more plays late and pulled out the 44-40 road victory.
Yutan shot 23 percent from the field, converted on just 4-of-24 from behind the 3-point line and missed 14 of their 24 free throw attempts, but stayed in the game with aggressive play on the defensive end of the floor.
Tichota finished with a career-high 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Krajicek added 10 points and sank a pair of 3-point baskets.
Guard Hayley Kube scored seven points and dished out a team high five assists.
Yutan took to the road on Tuesday night to take on the Fort Calhoun Pioneers. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
