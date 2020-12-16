Chieftains struggle offensively, fall short in first four games

YUTAN – The season is off to a rough start for the Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team.

Narrow losses to Omaha Duchesne Academy, Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder have led to an 0-4 start on the hardwood for the Chieftains.

First-year Chieftain Coach Clay Carlton and the Chieftains started the season with a 35-20 setback at the hands of the Elmwood-Murdock Knights on Dec. 3 in the first game of the annual Lourdes Central Catholic two-day tournament.

The Chieftains struggled to score the basketball against the Knights, shooting just 6-of-30 from the field. They were able to convert on 8-of-13 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Laycee Josoff led the Chieftains in scoring with seven points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

Freshman Maura Tichota added five points and seven rebounds in her first ever varsity contest.

The Chieftains returned to action on Dec. 5 for a game with Omaha Duchesne Academy in Nebraska City.

More struggles on the offensive end led to more frustration for the Chieftains.