Chieftains spoil big night for Raiders

MEAD – On the official opening of the new gym in Mead, the Yutan boys basketball team played spoiler with a dominating 53-26 victory over the Class D-1 No. 4 Raiders on Jan. 6.

To figure out what went right and wrong for the two squads, all you had to do was look at the stat sheet. The Chieftains shot 41% from the field and 56% from three, whereas Mead was 24% from the field and 16% from behind the arc.

“Friday night was a very difficult game for us,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “In many facets of the game, we were the worst we’ve been all year. But credit Yutan, who played fantastic defense and forced us out of our rhythm on offense. Especially, in the second and third quarters, where we shot two of 19 from the floor. We also allowed Nolan Timm to get going early and he made us pay where he had 19 of his 25 points in the first half.”

With the score tied at 2-2 early, Isaac Couch hit a three up top to give the Raiders the lead. Nolan Timm answered right back for Yutan with a triple of his own to knot the score back up.

Despite a layup and three from Frankie Hebenstreit, it was the Chieftains who led 11-10 by the end of the quarter.

In the second, Yutan got hot and it seemed like they couldn’t miss. A three from Timm gave the Chieftains an 18-10 advantage.

Later on, freshman Carson Jurey stepped up with a pair of threes in the corner.

When everything was said and done, the Chieftains had scored 21 points in the second. This gave them a commanding 32-13 edge on Mead at the break.

Things slowed down offensively in the third. Both teams fell back on their defense with Yutan scoring nine and the Raiders only putting up five.

With one quarter remaining, the Chieftains’ lead had grown to 41-18.

Scoring the first basket of the final frame was Luke Carritt on a fast break layup for Mead. That was followed up by Yutan getting a three from Connor Engel off the bench.

The Chieftains, like they did all game, outscored the Raiders 12-9 in the fourth and went on to win by 27 points.

Pacing Yutan with 25 points and 12 rebounds was Timm. Jurey had nine points from three and Engel finished with five.

Hebenstreit was the top scorer for Mead with seven points. Ending up with six points was Carritt and Isaac Couch had four.

On the road at Class C-1 No. 9 Omaha Concordia on Jan. 3, the Chieftains came up short in a 55-23 loss.

A big struggle for Yutan in the contest was their inability to make shots. This resulted in them shooting 16% from the field and 0% from three point range.

Timm was the main contributor for the Chieftains in the game with six points, eight rebounds and two steals. Scoring four points each were Joey Benjamin, Drake Trent and Owen Sutter. Both Jurey and Connor Engel had two points and Maddox Wentworth finished with one.

This week Yutan met up with Douglas County West on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. They return home to take on Class B No. 2 Platteview at 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The Raiders took on Weeping Water at home on Jan. 10. Later in the week, they have another home game against Class D-1 No. 7 Howells-Dodge at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.