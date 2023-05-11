HOOPER – For the second time on the season, the Yutan boys golf team set the school record for team score, this time at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club in Hooper on May 4. The Chieftains ended up shooting a 327 to win the conference meet for the third straight year.

“We were really excited to have three guys medaling at conference, especially considering one was the conference champion and another runner-up,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “Going into the conference tournament the guys knew they’d really have to take care of business if they wanted to bring home any hardware (because of how tough all the teams are this year) and they rose to the challenge.”

Individually, Creek Kennedy finished in first place with a score of 76. After shooting a 41 through his first nine holes, he carded a 35 to best his nine-hole school record.

Just one stroke behind Kennedy with a score of 77 was Jude Elgert. The senior started the day off by shooting 37 and then ended with a 40 on his final nine holes of play.

Nabbing a fifth place medal with an 83 was Connor North. Just like Elgert and Kennedy, North dipped under 40 with a 39 on the back nine. Through his first nine holes of play, he carded a 44.

Tannen Honkey and Jack Edwards both shot a 91 for Yutan. After a rough start, Honkey shot a 40 in his final nine holes of play, while Edwards started the day off with a 43 in his first nine holes of the tournament.

With only one meet left before districts, the Chieftains are definitely moving in the right direction. If they continue to put up scores like the one at conference, Yutan will be hard to beat come State Tournament time.

“The team is definitely trending the direction we want to be, heading into the last part of the season, so it’s really been something else,” Teeter said. “Every single one of them has stepped up time and time again when they had to because they have the right mindset/attitude. That mindset, along with remaining coachable, has made this group amazing to coach and I’m really excited to see what they can accomplish in the last part of the season.”

The Chieftains wrapped up the regular season at the Dave McEwen Memorial Tournament at the Hidden Valley Golf Course on May 8. Results will appear in next week’s edition.