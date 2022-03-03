Chieftains shot at the State Tournament comes up short against Falcons

YUTAN- A tough shooting night for the Class C-2 No. 9 Yutan girls basketball team spelled trouble as they fell at home 40-19 in the C2-7 District Final to Elkhorn Valley on Feb. 25. The Chieftains were only able to make 16% of their shots in the game and 12% from three. Add on top of that, that they had the ball stolen away 10 times and shot 31% at the free throw line.

Heading into the contest, Yutan liked the position they were in going into the game against the Falcons. They had a good week of practice and thought playing at home would help put them over the top.

“Going into the game we were confident that we would be able to compete in or win the game,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “The girls had a great week of practice and understood our game plan extremely well. We went in wanting to pressure Elkhorn Valley in both the halfcourt and full court. We thought we had an advantage with our press and the style of defense we play.”

Elkhorn Valley built a 10-2 lead in the early going with three pointers from Karlee Broberg. That lead for the Falcons and deficit for the Chieftains grew to 11 at 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Yutan got tougher on the defensive end of the court by only giving up eight points in the second quarter. This ended up not mattering, due to the fact that the Chieftains finished with another three points and trailed Elkhorn Valley 22-6 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Yutan started to get some offensive production when Ellie Lloyd hit a three. The next possession down Jade Lewis also knocked down a three that made the score 25-12 in favor of the Falcons.

Despite scoring the most points they had in a quarter all game with 10, Elkhorn Valley still had a slight edge with 11 points. With one quarter remaining, the Chieftains had to find a way to crawl out of a 33-16 hole.

That ended up not happening for Yutan and like they did in the first and second the Chieftains only finished with three points scored. Another seven points by the Falcons gave them a 21 point cushion.

“In every game, it’s important to get settled in as quickly as we can,” Carlton said. “Unfortunately, by the time we did get settled in, we struggled to get any shots to fall. The girls kept competing, executing and doing much of what we wanted them to do but the ball just wouldn’t go in for us.”

Leading Yutan with seven points scored and three rebounds was Lewis. Lloyd had six points and 10 rebounds, Tichota scored four points, had seven rebounds, and two assists, and Haley Kube finished with two points.

Yutan finishes the season with a record of 18-8 overall. That is 10 more victories than a season ago when they went 8-11.

The future only looks to get brighter from here for the Chieftains with all their starters returning back from last season.

“This team grew a ton as the season progressed,” Carlton said. “I knew we would be much improved this season with how much work the girls put into the offseason but it was still impressive to see their growth throughout this season. Going 14-3 over our last 17 games was an impressive feat with some of the competition we play. The girls had to bring it every night down the stretch and they were up for the task. Our two seniors, Heidi and Christina, will be missed. They were great leaders and showed up every day to work. Their dedication to our team and school has us well positioned for a future run. Things look bright bringing back so many contributors from this team next year. I know our girls will be motivated to put in the work in the offseason to continue moving forward and I am excited to see what the team will accomplish in the future.”