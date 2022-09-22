Chieftains run up against tough competition at their home invite

OMAHA- The Yutan cross country team hosted their annual invite at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Sept. 12. In a tough field of competition that featured one of the best teams in Class C in Fort Calhoun, the Chieftains got sixth in the girl’s team standings with 111 points and ninth in the boy’s team standings with 154 points.

Coming through as the top performer and only medalist for Yutan from the meet was Eva Georgolopoulous. She ended up getting 13th place in a time of 23:52.85.

Seven spots back of Georgolopoulous in 20th place was Alexis Pehrson clocking a 25:12.34, followed by Olivia Chapman taking 44th and running a 28:18.16.

The final three runners for the Chieftains were Madi Ledden, Aubrie Pehrson, and Anna Rupp. Earning 47th place was Ledden running a 30:34.01, Aubrie Pehrson finished in 50th in a time of 31:17.43, and Rupp ended up getting 51st and posting a 31:32.28.

Senior Nolan Timm led the Yutan boy’s team by getting 32nd place. He tackled the three mile course in a time of 20:27.69.

Not far off Timm’s pace and coming in back-to-back in 35th and 36th were Sam Popken and Justin Felty. Getting to the line first with a time of 20:43.13 was Popken and Felty clocked a 20:43.41.

Ethan Eggen, Grayson Cogdill, and Bryce Kolc rounded out the day for the Chieftains. Running a 21:58.48 and getting 55th was Eggen, Cogdill took 66th place and ran a 23:12.75, and Kolc earned 73rd place and ran a 26:22.32.

Three days later, Yutan took part in the Pender Invite at the Twin Creeks Golf Course. The Chieftains got second place with 57 points in the boys teams standings and the girls got fourth in the girls competition with 59 points.

Medaling for Yutan were Timm and Felty. Coming in 10th place by running a 19:29.17 was Timm and Felty took 15th place and clocked a 20:14.99.

One spot back of Felty in 16th place was Popken running a 20:19.80.

Earning 21st place for the Chieftains was the sophomore Kolc. He ended up getting to the line in a time of 21:01.68.

The final two finishers for the Yutan boys were Eggen and Cogdill. Getting 30th was Eggen clocking a 22:03.96 and Cogdill came in 37th posting 22:55.01.

Earning the highest place for Yutan at the meet was Georgoulopoulos in sixth place in the girls race. She got to the finish line in a time of 23:43.59.

Just outside of the medals in 16th place for the Chieftains was Alexis Pehrson running a 25:28.24. Olivia Chapman got 25th place and ran a 27:21.51.

Ledden and Aubrie Pehrson were the fourth and fifth runners for Yutan. Getting 31st was Ledden in a time of 28:32.77 and Aubrie Pehrson clocked a 29:20.92 to 35th.

This week the Chieftains are headed to the Fort Calhoun Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.