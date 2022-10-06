Chieftains run up against stiff competition at UNK Invite

KEARNEY- The Yutan cross country team got the opportunity to see where they stand next to some of the best teams in Class C at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Sept. 26 at the Kearney Country Club. Getting 22nd place was the Chieftain girls with 399 points and the boys came in 32nd with 586 points.

“We had a pretty ok day at UNK,” Yutan Head Coach Natalie Zabrocki said. “That course is not easy and we have several runners that are nursing some injuries. With that being said, I was still happy to see Nolan Timm run under 19:30 and Eva Georgoulopoulos ran under 23:00. It is very stiff competition at the meet and I think it was great for them to see some new competition they have not seen yet this year.”

Leading the Yutan with a great race on the girl’s side was Eva Georgoulopoulos. The junior battled the hilly course to run a time of 22:55.61 and got 42nd place.

Finishing back in 117th place was Alexis Pehrson who ran a 25:41.16. Taking 166th was Aubrie Pehrson who clocked a 28:55.79.

Not far off Aubrie Pehrson’s pace was Anna Rupp getting 172nd place. The freshmen ended up getting to the line in a time of 29:12.17.

Like he has done all season, Nolan Timm was the top finisher for the Yutan boy’s team. He came in 28th place and averaged a 6:14 mile pace and clocked a 19:23.26.

The second runner for the Chieftains was Justin Felty who got 162nd place and ran a 20:49.47. Earning 200th place was Bryce Kolc who finished the race in a time of 21:30.50.

Coming through as the fifth and sixth runners for Yutan were Ethan Eggen and Sam Popken. Running a 21:47.47 and getting 208th was Eggen and Popken took 239th place in a time of 22:52.14.

According to Zabrocki running at the UNK Invite is always a great opportunity since it is the same course that the State Meet is held on. For the kids who have aspirations of getting to the State Meet, it shows what they can expect and what to work for.

“Running at UNK is such a great experience for our entire team,” Zabrocki said. “For those who have goals to make it to state, it gives them practice on the course and gives them the motivation to keep pushing through the last part of the season. For our younger runners, it still gives them experience but also provides the incentive to hopefully make it to the state meet in the future.”

Later in the week, Yutan traveled to Lincoln to take part in the Lincoln Lutheran Invite. Both teams for the Chieftains got seventh place with 99 points on the girl’s side and then the boy’s put up 125 points.

The top finisher was Georgoulopoulos for Yutan in seventh place in the girl’s race. She got to the finish line in a time of 22:35.85.

Taking 31st was Olivia Chapman and Anna Rupp got 41st. Chapman ended up running a 26:56.31 and Rupp clocked a 32:02.74.

Also medaling for the Chieftains was Timm in the boy’s race getting 13th place. He posted a time of 19:15.08.

The second runner for Yutan was Felty. The sophomore took 28th place and got to the finish line in a time of 20:07.55.

Popken and Kolc were the third and fourth runners for the Chieftains. Getting 40th was Popken who ran a 21:05.52 and Kolc came in 44th place clocking a 21:13.35.

The final two finishers for Yutan were Eggen and Cogdill. Taking 52nd place in a time of 22:07.36 was Eggen and Cogdill ended up getting 61st place running a 22:56.79.

The Chieftains next meet is the Capitol Conference Invite at Ashland-Greenwood High School at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.