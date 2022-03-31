Chieftains run away with team race at DC West Triangular

VALLEY- The Yutan boys and girls track team claimed first place at the Douglas County West triangular on March 24. Both teams for the Chieftains finished with 81 total points scored.

The girl’s team was led by eight first place performances. According to Girls Head Coach Natalie Zabrocki, it was exciting to see her team perform so well in the early part of the season.

“It feels good to get the first outdoor meet under our belt, and getting first place in the triangular felt especially rewarding,” Zabrocki said. “Our team is larger than it was last year, and it is exciting to see all our girls compete in a wide variety of events. We also are able to have teams for each of the three relays, which we were not able to have last year due to numbers. I was very happy to see such impressive showings from our girls this early in the season, especially considering the chilly weather. We will continue to work hard this season to help each of the girls reach their individual goals.”

The top performer for the Chieftains was Christina Kerkman who took first place in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. She ended up with a time of 13.72 in the 100 and crossed the line in 28.57 in the 200.

Not far behind her in second place in both events was teammate Heidi Krajicek. Her time in the 100 meter dash was 14.20 and then 30.41 in the 200.

In the 400 meter dash, McKenna Jones ran a personal record of 1:06.34 to get first. The same could be said for Janel Bussing in the mile as she ran her best time of her career and clocked a 6:23.63 to take gold.

Coming through with first place in the 4x100 meter relay for Yutan were Heidi Krajicek, Kerkman, Ellie Lloyd, and Ella Watts. Their winning time in the race was a blistering 55.19.

First place in the shot put went to Maura Tichota with a toss of 33-02.50. Getting second was Lloyd who finished with a toss of 31-00.75 and Heidi Krajicek took third going 30-02.

Flip flopping their finishes from the shot put in the discus was Tichota and Lloyd. This time around Lloyd won by launching the disk 106.08 and Tichota got second with a throw of 100-10.

In the pole vault, Gabi Tederman reached a new personal record height of 7-06 to win the event. Bella Tederman and Haley Kube took second and third place by both clearing 7-06.

Similar to the Yutan girls, the Yutan boys are excited about the progress they have made in the early season. Especially in the field events, where the Chieftains are posting times they didn’t run till the end of the year last season.

“We competed very well given the conditions and being this early in the season,” Yutan Boys Head Coach Dan Krajicek said. “We had a lot of PRs and marks that are way ahead of where we were last year. These early meets are really just a way for us to get times and marks to chase all season. The best part of this meet for us coaches was that our kids were having fun competing and supporting each other. Both our relays posted times that they didn’t hit till late season last year so that is exciting for us. Nothing beats having good relay teams.”

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams for Yutan took home first place. Running a 46.04 in the 4x100 for the Chieftains was Zach Krajicek, Josh Jessen, Joey Arensberg, and Jett Arensberg, while Nash Braymen, Derek Wacker, Jessen, and Isaac Kult clocked a 3:40.53 in the 4x800.

In the individual events, Josh Jessen claimed gold in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes. His winning times were 11.52 and 23.50.

Brayman crossed the line in first place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.61. Coming in second place was Lucas Bussing who ran a 57.01.

Both golds in the throwing events were captured by Yutan at the triangular. Winning the shot put was Drake Trent who finished with a throw of 40-00 and Wacker took first in the discus with a mark of 118-01.

Jett Arensberg looks to be a tough competitor for the Chieftains in the high jump this season, with a solid performance put together in less than ideal weather conditions. He won the event by clearing 5-08.

The top pole vaulter from the meet for Yutan was Jesse Kult who got over 9-00. Also getting over 9-00, but getting second due to more misses at prior heights was Joey Benjamin.

Yutan competed at home this past week in the Yutan Relays on March 29.