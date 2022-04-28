Chieftains run away with first place at Twin River Invite

GENOA- It was another successful week for the Yutan boys track team as they took home another first place finish on the season, this time at the Twin River Invite on April 21 with 139 points. On the girls, the Chieftains finished fourth with 82 points.

Taking home two first place medals at the invite was Josh Jessen. He took gold in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.00 and won the 400 meter dash by running a 51.40.

Yutan won all three relays on the track. Jessen, Derek Wacker, Zach Krajicek, and Jett Arensburg ran a 45.00 in the 4x100, AJ Arensburg, Nash Braymen, Jessen, and Wacker clocked 3:41 in the 4x400, and Isaac Kult, Wacker, Carter Tichota, and Nash Braymen came through the finish line in a time of 8:53.10 in the 4x800.

In the discus event, Wacker finished with a throw of 121-04 to get first. Taking third place was Drake Trent with a toss of 105-03 and Will Peterson got seventh with a mark of 99-02.

Getting second place was AJ Arensburg in the 200 meter dash running a 24.10. Lucas Bussing was not far behind him clocking a 24.60 to get fifth and Zach Krajicek came in seventh running a 25.80.

Coming in third and fourth in the shot put were Peterson and Kube. Taking third was Peterson with a toss of 38-03.50 and Kube got fourth with a personal record toss of 38-01.

Running his fastest time ever in the 1,600 meter run was Carter Tichota. He took second place overall by clocking a 4:52.90.

Christian Perry and Conor McAlister both had great showing in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. McAllister got third in a time of 18.01 in the 110 meter hurdles and Perry took second in the 300 meter hurdles in a personal record time of 46.20.

Coming in third place in the pole vault for Yutan was Joey Benjamin clearing 9-06. Also clearing 9-06 and getting fourth was Jesse Kult and Grayson Cogdill took sixth with a mark of 9-00.

On the girl’s side, the Chieftains were able to sweep the throwing events. Maura Tichota won the shot put and got second in the discus with marks of 32-02 and 109-00.

Winning the discus event was Ellie Lloyd with a heave of 120-01.

Claiming another gold medal in the 800 meter run was Gabi Tederman. The freshman ran a personal record time of 2:32.20.

Taking second place in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR was Laycee Josoff clocking a 51.30. She also got fourth in the 100 meter hurdles running a 17.20 and Maura Tichota took third in a time of 17.80.

McKenna Jones was another freshman who had a spectacular performance on the track. She took third place running a 1:06.60 in the 400 meter dash.

The Yutan girl relay teams took home a third, fourth, and a fifth place finish. The team of Gabi Tederman, Alyssa Husing, Josoff, and Jones clocked a 4:33.90 to get third in the 4x400, Hailey Kube, Heidi Krajicek, Maura Tichota, and Ella Watts took fourth in the 4x100 running a 55.30, and Loganne Barta, Kaitlyn Bisaillon, Kendyl Egr, and Janel Bussing ran a 12:35.60 in the 4x800 meter relay to get fifth.

This week the Chieftains ran at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 26. They took also competed at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at Yutan on April 30.