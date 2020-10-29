Chieftains record seventh straight win, playoffs next

Derek Wacker and Jude Elgert recorded sacks.

Yutan enters the Class C-2 playoffs with a record of 7-1 and they are the fourth seed. They will play at home on Friday night when they welcome 4-4 Centura to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

The Chieftains have won seven in a row after losing 41-13 in week one against Archbishop Bergan.

Yutan’s signature win came on the road against 6-1 Wilber-Clatonia on Oct. 2.

Yutan outscored the Wolves 15-0 in the second half and pulled out the 28-14 win on the strength of 141 yards passing from Timm.

After giving up 41 points to the Knights in the season opener, the Chieftains have allowed just 58 points in their final seven games of the season.

The Chieftains won the school’s first state championship in 2017, missed the playoffs in 2018 and were defeated in the opening round last season 46-7 against top-

seeded Sutton.

Centura got into the playoffs only after a 15-12 upset victory over Grand Island Central Catholic in week nine.

It is the Centurions lone win over a team with a winning record.