Chieftains record seventh straight win, playoffs next

YUTAN – The fifth-ranked Yutan Chieftain football team made it seven wins in a row after rolling past Centennial at home Friday night by a score of 53-14.
The Chieftains dominated the line of scrimmage against the Broncos, out-rushing the visitors 374-62 on the ground.
Yutan rushed for 374 yards on 49 carries and finished with two 100-yard rushers.
Junior Ethan Christensen scored four touchdowns and led the Chieftain ground game with 129 yards on just 11 carries.
Senior quarterback Brady Timm added 115 yards and a score on 13 carries for Yutan.
Senior Caden Egr carried 14 times for 63 yards.
Timm completed 5-of-11 through the air for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Egr and junior Sam Petersen caught TD passes for the home team.
The Yutan defense forced four turnovers and allowed just 238 yards of total offense.
Junior defensive back Isaiah Daniell led the defense with five tackles and added an interception, his seventh of the season and the 12th of his career.
Will Elgert also came through with an interception.
Christensen and junior Jesse Keiser recovered fumbles for the Chieftains.
Derek Wacker and Jude Elgert recorded sacks.
Yutan enters the Class C-2 playoffs with a record of 7-1 and they are the fourth seed. They will play at home on Friday night when they welcome 4-4 Centura to town for a 7 p.m. contest.
The Chieftains have won seven in a row after losing 41-13 in week one against Archbishop Bergan.
Yutan’s signature win came on the road against 6-1 Wilber-Clatonia on Oct. 2.
Yutan outscored the Wolves 15-0 in the second half and pulled out the 28-14 win on the strength of 141 yards passing from Timm.
After giving up 41 points to the Knights in the season opener, the Chieftains have allowed just 58 points in their final seven games of the season.
The Chieftains won the school’s first state championship in 2017, missed the playoffs in 2018 and were defeated in the opening round last season 46-7 against top-
seeded Sutton.
Centura got into the playoffs only after a 15-12 upset victory over Grand Island Central Catholic in week nine.
It is the Centurions lone win over a team with a winning record.
Centura’s four wins came against teams who combined for just nine wins this season.
Centura qualified for the playoffs a season ago, but was defeated in the opening round by St. Paul 39-0.
