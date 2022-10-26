Chieftains reach playoff with win over Tigers

YUTAN- With the postseason hanging in the balance, the Yutan Football Team needed a win over Tekamah-Herman in the regular season finale at home on Oct. 21. That’s exactly what the Chieftains got, with a 43-0 victory over the Tigers.

In the first quarter, senior Zach Krajicek was the workhorse for Yutan on the ground. He found paydirt from 35 yards out and then scored again later in the quarter on a 13-yard run.

Both extra points by the Chieftains were no good, making it a 12-0 lead for Yutan at the end of the first quarter.

To open up the second, quarterback Braxton Wentworth scrambled into the end zone from 13-yards out. On the two-point attempt, Braxton Wentworth completed a pass to AJ Arensberg that pushed the Chieftains edge out to 20-0.

On T-H’s next possession, they would end up fumbling the ball. It was scooped up by Braxton Wentworth on the Tigers 32-yard line.

This set up another 13-yard touchdown run, this time by Jesse Kult. Going for two again, Braxton Wentworth scrambled into the end zone to make it a 28-point lead for Yutan.

To close out the first half, Braxton Wentworth was able to complete a 32-yard pass to Kult that went the distance. The extra point from Haley Kube was up and good giving the Chieftains a 35-0 advantage at halftime.

Out of the break, Zach Krajicek rushed for his third touchdown of the game from 18 yards out in the third. Braxton Wentworth completed a pass to Jett Arensberg for two which increased Yutan’s edge to 43 points in the end.

The Chieftains finished with 332 yards of total offense in the contest. Defensively they had 45 tackles and five turnovers created.

Throwing for 84 yards and one touchdown was Braxton Wentworth. He also ran for 33 yards and found the end zone one time.

Zach Krajicek continues to impress from the running back position with 155 yards on 21 touches to go along with three touchdowns.

Leading the team in receiving with 73 yards on four catches and a score was Kult. The junior also ran for 40 yards and picked up another touchdown.

Powering Yutan’s defense with seven tackles was Zach Krajicek. Jude Elgert finished with five tackles and a sack.

Also getting five tackles apiece were Drake Trent and Braxton Wentworth, while Jett Arensberg had two interceptions and Maddox Wentworth had one pick.

With the win, the Chieftains make the Class C-2 Football Playoffs for the fourth year in a row as the 14th seed. They travel to take on third-seeded and undefeated Norfolk Catholic at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.