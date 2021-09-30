Chieftains rally to knock off Lutheran

LINCOLN – The Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan football team trailed early against Lincoln Lutheran but found a way to overcome the deficit as they knocked off the Warriors 30-13 on Sep. 24 on the road.

Similar to most games for the Chieftains, they relied on their defense early as they waited for their offense to catch up. Eventually, Yutan got on the board in the second quarter making it 7-6, by wearing down the Warriors with big plays and sustained drives.

Later in the quarter, the Chieftains grabbed their first lead of the game with a 68-yard completion from Paul Kirchmann to Sam Petersen to put Yutan up 14-7.

Lincoln Lutheran was threatening to score at the end of the half as they reached the 35-yard line of the Chieftains. The Warriors would end up getting no points after Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell picked the ball off.

That interception is Daniell’s eighth of the season which now puts him in the lead in that category across the state. This comes on the heels of him tying the state record with five interceptions the week prior against BRLD.

To start the third quarter the Chieftains took a 17-7 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Kirchmann. Yutan added one more score on a one-yard run that put the Chieftains up 24-7 at the end of three.