Chieftains rally to knock off Lutheran

LINCOLN – The Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan football team trailed early against Lincoln Lutheran but found a way to overcome the deficit as they knocked off the Warriors 30-13 on Sep. 24 on the road.
Similar to most games for the Chieftains, they relied on their defense early as they waited for their offense to catch up. Eventually, Yutan got on the board in the second quarter making it 7-6, by wearing down the Warriors with big plays and sustained drives.
Later in the quarter, the Chieftains grabbed their first lead of the game with a 68-yard completion from Paul Kirchmann to Sam Petersen to put Yutan up 14-7.
Lincoln Lutheran was threatening to score at the end of the half as they reached the 35-yard line of the Chieftains. The Warriors would end up getting no points after Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell picked the ball off.
That interception is Daniell’s eighth of the season which now puts him in the lead in that category across the state. This comes on the heels of him tying the state record with five interceptions the week prior against BRLD.
To start the third quarter the Chieftains took a 17-7 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Kirchmann. Yutan added one more score on a one-yard run that put the Chieftains up 24-7 at the end of three.
Yutan capped the game off with a 58-yard interception return in the fourth by Braxton Wentworth with 3:18 left to go in the game.
Kirchmann ended up throwing for 185 yards and one touchdown and had seven yards on the ground and one score. Leading the team with 93 receiving yards was Daniell and Petersen had 81 yards after the catch and one score.
Compiling 111 yards on the ground was Ethan Christensen and Jesse Keiser had four rushing yards and one touchdown.
Zack Krajicek paced the Chieftains with 10 tackles and Josh Jessen had eight. Finishing with an interception and seven tackles apiece were Daniell and Christensen.
Yutan has a home game this week at 7 p.m. against Wilber-Clatonia. The Wolverines lost to Bishop Neumann their last time out 24-14.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.