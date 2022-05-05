Chieftains rack up another team title at Fort Calhoun Invite

FORT CLAHOUN- The Yutan boys track team added another plaque to what has been an amazing season, by getting first place with 147 points. The Chieftains girls also brought home some hardware by getting second place with 104 points, which was 29 points behind DC West.

Leading Yutan with three gold medals at the meet was Josh Jessen. He ran an 11.30 in the 100 meter dash, broke the tape in 23.50 in the 200 meter dash, and was a part of the 4x100 meter relay with Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, and Derek Wacker who took first in a time of 45.00 in the 4x100.

The gold medals didn’t stop there for the Chieftains in the relays. The 4x400 meter relay team of Nash Brayman, Isaac Kult, Wacker, and Jessen got first in a time of 3:40.30 and the 4x800 meter relay team of Brayman, Wacker, Isaac Kult, and Carter Tichota took gold by running an 8:44.23.

Yutan was also able to sweep the throwing events on the boy’s side. Trent Drake won the shot put with a throw of 43-01 and Wacker climbed to the top of the discus with a mark of 136-09.

Getting a third place in the shot put was Will Peterson with a personal record throw of 40-03.

On top of Jessen winning the 100 and 200 dashes, the Chieftains had several other medalists in the event. Getting fourth and sixth in the 100 meter dash was Jett Arensburg and Zach Krajicek clocking an 11.89 and 12.00 and AJ Arensburg and Lucas Bussing got fifth and sixth running 25.20 and 25.50.

Earning second place finishes for Yutan was Lucas Bussing running a 54.70 in the 400 meter dash, Brayman ran a 2:09.20 in the 400 meter dash, Carter Tichota just broke five minutes in the mile running a 4:59.80, and Conor McCalister and Jett Arensburg clocked an 18.16 and 46.53 in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.

Christian Perry was able to take home a pair of third place finishes in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He came through the line in a time of 19.03 and 46.56.

The Chieftain had two medalists in the high jump. Getting fourth place was Jett Arensburg clearing 5-08 and Perry jumped 5-04 to get sixth.

Claiming first for Yutan was Laycee Josoff and the 4x100 meter relay team of Heidi Krajicek, Ellie Lloyd, Maura Tichota, and Ella Watts. Josoff ended up running a 51.28 and the 4x100 meter relay team broke the tape in a time of 53.80.

Both Gabi Tederman and Josoff were able to earn runner-up finishes on the track. Tederman clocked a 2:29.20 in the 800 meter run and Josoff raced to the finish line in a time of 17.93 in the 100 meter hurdles.

Taking third place in the 100 meter hurdles was Maura Tichota who was eight tenths of a second behind Josoff by running an 18.01.

The 4x400 meter relay team of McKenna Jones, Alyssa Husing, Josoff, and Ella Watts came in three seconds behind Tekamah-Herman to get runner-up. Their time was 4:30.78.

Pacing the Chieftains in the discus and shot put events were Ellie Lloyd and Maura Tichota. Lloyd got second and third in the discus and shot put with throws of 115-02 and 34-00 and Maura Tichota was right behind her with marks of 104-10 and 32-03 in the discus and the shot put to get third and fourth.

The only medalist for Yutan in the high jump competition was McKenna Jones in third place by clearing 4-08.

Taking third and fifth place in the triple jump was Josoff with a jump of 29-10 and Ella Watts got fifth with a mark of 29-04.

Pulling out a fourth place finish in the girl’s long jump was Husing. She ended up scoring four points with a jump of 14-05.50.

The Chieftains also competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite on May 3 at home.