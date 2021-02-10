Chieftains qualify 11 for Friday's tourney at Battle Creek High School

RAYMOND – The Yutan Chieftain wrestling team turned another team championship performance, their sixth of the season, while competing at the Class C-2 sub-district tournament at Raymond Central High School on Feb. 5.

Yutan scored 197 team points and qualified 12 wrestlers for the Class C-2 District Tournament on Saturday at Battle Creek High School.

Five Chieftains left the meet with gold medals, including sophomore Janson Pilkington at 106. He will take a 19-12 record into the district tourney next week.

170-pound junior Josh Jessen also placed first at the meet and piled up 22 team

points. He won both of his matches by first period pinfalls and improved to 28-5 on the season.

Senior Caden Egr improved to 26-1 on the year after two more victories at 182 pounds.

Sophomore Quran Cook needed only 22 seconds to record two pinfall victories at Raymond Central. He improved to 32-1 on the season with the wins.

Senior 285-pounder Tyler Pinkelman won both of his matches by pinfall and advances to the district tournament with a record of 22-5.