Chieftains qualify 11 for Friday's tourney at Battle Creek High School
RAYMOND – The Yutan Chieftain wrestling team turned another team championship performance, their sixth of the season, while competing at the Class C-2 sub-district tournament at Raymond Central High School on Feb. 5.

Yutan scored 197 team points and qualified 12 wrestlers for the Class C-2 District Tournament on Saturday at Battle Creek High School.

Five Chieftains left the meet with gold medals, including sophomore Janson Pilkington at 106. He will take a 19-12 record into the district tourney next week.

170-pound junior Josh Jessen also placed first at the meet and piled up 22 team

points. He won both of his matches by first period pinfalls and improved to 28-5 on the season.

Senior Caden Egr improved to 26-1 on the year after two more victories at 182 pounds.

Sophomore Quran Cook needed only 22 seconds to record two pinfall victories at Raymond Central. He improved to 32-1 on the season with the wins.

Senior 285-pounder Tyler Pinkelman won both of his matches by pinfall and advances to the district tournament with a record of 22-5.

113-pound freshman Bryce Kolc finished runner-up at the sub-district tournament after falling to Jacob Schultz in the gold medal matchup. It dropped his record to 26-13 on the year.

Senior Sean Henkel also

finished runner-up at Raymond Central after falling to Bergan’s Cal Janke in the 145-pound gold medal matchup. The loss dropped Henkel’s record to 24-5.

Freshman Derek Wacker improved to 30-8 on the season after finishing runner-up at 160 pounds.

Freshman Nate Rupp went 1-1 at the sub-district meet and finished third at 120.

126-pound sophomore Trev Arlt also finished third at the sub-district and will take a record of 37-5 into Battle Creek on Saturday.

Freshman Jesse Kult (132) improved to 34-11 in the year after finishing third on Friday night.

Sophomore Zach Krajicek finished 2-1 at sub-district and finished third at 138 pounds.

