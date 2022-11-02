Chieftains put up solid effort against unbeaten Knights

NORFOLK – A hardnosed Yutan football team gave Class C2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic a tough contest in the first round of the Class C-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28. Heading into halftime, the Chieftains only trailed by a touchdown and ended up losing 28-14 in the end.

According to Yutan Head Coach Dan Krajicek, it was one of the best games he has had a team play. Even though the Chieftains ended up with a loss, they left it all out on the field.

In the first quarter of action, there was only one score between the two squads. It came from the Knights on a run that gave them a 7-0 advantage.

To begin the second quarter, Yutan mounted their own scoring drive that was capped off with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Braxton Wentworth. Haley Kube’s extra point attempt tied the game up at seven apiece.

With only 15 seconds left in the half, Norfolk Catholic scored on a three-yard run to give them a 14-7 advantage going into the locker room.

The Knights would score two more times in the second half. They both came on a pair of pass plays in the third and fourth quarters that put Norfolk Catholic in front 28-7.

With 1:40 left in the game, the Chieftains closed the gap on their deficit with a six-yard touchdown pass from Wentworth to Derek Wacker. Kube’s second extra point of the contest made it a 14-point contest.

Completing 12 of 15 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown was Braxton Wentworth. He also rushed for 57 yards and found the end zone once.

Hauling in four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown was Wacker and Jesse Kult had four grabs that went for 34 yards. In his final game, Zach Krajicek ran the ball 14 times for 43 yards.

Defensively, Wentworth racked up 11 tackles and Krajicek finished with 10. Both getting eight tackles were Kult and Drake Trent and Caleb Daniell finished with three tackles and a sack.

Yutan ends the season with a record of 6-4 overall. This year’s senior group of Jett Arensberg, Will Peterson, Trent, Jude Elgert and Krajicek are the first to make it to playoffs all four years of high school at Yutan since the Class of 1991.