Chieftains punch ticket to State Dual Tournament

VALLEY- Heading into the final week before the Class C State Dual Tournament, the Yutan boys wrestling team was on the outside looking in to make the eight team field. Two varsity wins over Mount Michael Benedictine 55-21 and a 39-36 victory over DC West/Concordia at the DC West Invitational on Jan. 29 helped moved the Chieftains into the fourth spot in the NSAA Power Points and earn the school’s first ever bid.

In Yutan’s first dual against Mount Michael Benedictine, the Chieftains opened up with wins in the first seven matches.

Starting out with pins was Jesse Kult in 1:59 at 138 pounds, Isaac Kult in 5:06 at 145 pounds, Jett Arensberg in a 1:11 at 152 pounds, Jesse Keiser in 4:28 at 160 pounds, and Josh Jessen in a 1:11 at 170 pounds. Picking up a 10-5 decision at 182 pounds was Zach Krajicek, and Derek Wacker won a 9-0 major decision at 195 pounds.

The final win of the dual came from Drew Krajicek at 113 pounds. He got a pin in 4:52 against Jackson Teetor.

In the second varsity dual for Yutan, it took an entire team effort for the Chieftains to slip by the Mustangs.