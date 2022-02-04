Chieftains punch ticket to State Dual Tournament

VALLEY- Heading into the final week before the Class C State Dual Tournament, the Yutan boys wrestling team was on the outside looking in to make the eight team field. Two varsity wins over Mount Michael Benedictine 55-21 and a 39-36 victory over DC West/Concordia at the DC West Invitational on Jan. 29 helped moved the Chieftains into the fourth spot in the NSAA Power Points and earn the school’s first ever bid.
In Yutan’s first dual against Mount Michael Benedictine, the Chieftains opened up with wins in the first seven matches.
Starting out with pins was Jesse Kult in 1:59 at 138 pounds, Isaac Kult in 5:06 at 145 pounds, Jett Arensberg in a 1:11 at 152 pounds, Jesse Keiser in 4:28 at 160 pounds, and Josh Jessen in a 1:11 at 170 pounds. Picking up a 10-5 decision at 182 pounds was Zach Krajicek, and Derek Wacker won a 9-0 major decision at 195 pounds.
The final win of the dual came from Drew Krajicek at 113 pounds. He got a pin in 4:52 against Jackson Teetor.
In the second varsity dual for Yutan, it took an entire team effort for the Chieftains to slip by the Mustangs.
Yutan had five different wrestlers win against DC West Concordia. They also benefited from two forfeits at two open weight classes for the Mustangs, compared to just one for the Chieftains.
Josh Jessen and 182 pounds and Derek Wacker at 195 went back to back for the first two wins of the dual for Yutan. Getting a pin in 3:10 was Jessen and Wacker also earned a victory by pin in 3:43.
After a string of losses for the Chieftains, Yutan got back in the win column at 120 pounds with Bryce Kolc. He earned a pin in 3:48.
The toughest match of the dual was between Jesse Kult and Jayson Patchin at 138 pounds. In a match where not many points were scored, Jesse Kult found a way to get a 2-0 decision win.
Sealing the victory for the Chieftains was one of their senior leaders, Isaac Kult, at 145 pounds. He pinned Mesfin Wilson in 0:42.
With his two wins, Isaac Kult also captured the 100th victory of his career.
Yutan is the fourth seed in Class C for next week’s State Dual Tournament. They take on St. Paul in the first round at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Feb. 5.