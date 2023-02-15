WAHOO – In a game that came down to runs, it was the Yutan girls basketball team that was able to make one more than Bishop Neumann in a 49-43 win in Wahoo on Feb. 7. It was a physical contest played between two teams that could potentially see each other again in the upcoming C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament.

“They are just super physical kids and we didn’t like it early,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “I think when we started to wear them down is when we got things going. They are a really nice team; we were just able to make some plays once we wore them down and made some free throws to get it done.”

Early on, the Cavaliers threw the first punch with a 6-0 scoring run. Four of those points came on two free throws from Kinslee Bosak and a layup from AJ Bosak.

The Chieftains were not going to go down that easily and pulled within one point with two free throws from Laycee Josoff and a three from Alyssa Husing.

With time running out in the first quarter and the score tied at 11, Mylee Tichota made a layup to put Yutan up by two points.

To start off the second, Husing knocked down another three to increase the Chieftains’ lead to five. The next time down the court, Jill Johnson grabbed a rebound and made a basket to make it a one possession game once again.

A steal and layup from Bridget Whitney kept Neumann within striking distance down three. After that play, Yutan ended the half on a 4-1 scoring run to go up 22-16 at the break.

Similar to the start of the game, the Cavaliers came out firing on all cylinders to begin the third quarter. Layups from AJ Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan and Kinslee Bosak helped Neumann score eight straight points and go up 24-22.

After a timeout by Carlton, the Chieftains regained their composure and tied the game at 24. A pair of three-pointers from Haley Kube put Yutan up 33-29 with one quarter remaining.

In the early parts of the final frame, the Cavaliers pulled within four with a basket underneath from McGuigan. That was followed up by a layup from Mylee Tichota that closed out a five-point scoring run for the Chieftains and gave them their biggest lead of the game at 40-31.

This turned out to be the back breaker for Neumann in the end. They would scratch within four on free throws from Johnson and a layup from Kinslee Bosak, but never got closer than that.

Despite falling short, Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens was happy with the effort of his girls. They battled and are working to get better with the postseason coming up, he said.

“I just think we can compete in every game, because we are going to play hard and that’s a given with our players,” Ahrens said. “We got to clean up some things on the offensive end, because we turned it over too much.”

In the contest, Yutan shot 45.5% from the field and 30.8% from three. On the other side, the Cavaliers had a 36.4% field goal percentage and made 15.4% from behind the arc.

Kube led Yutan with 12 points scored, two assists and one rebound. She also had some clutch threes as well as a big layup to end the third.

“Haley had a heck of a game,” Carlton said. “She had some big threes and probably one of the plays of the game was when it was a four-point game and she got to the rim to make it six going to the fourth. Proud of Haley for stepping up and making plays like that when we needed them.”

Also in double figures for the Chieftains was Mylee Tichota with 11, both Josoff and Maura Tichota put up nine and Husing finished with eight.

For Neumann, Kinslee Bosak had 14 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Putting up 10 points was Johnson, AJ Bosak had nine points and McGuigan ended up with four. Rounding out the production was Nicole Blum with three points, Whitney scored two and Julia Ingwersen finished with one.

This week both teams competed in the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at North Bend Central. The Cavaliers were the fifth seed and took on Arlington on Feb. 13 and Yutan was the third seed and played Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo on Feb. 14.