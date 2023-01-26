Chieftains perform well at tough meet in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA – The Yutan girls wrestling team traveled to Iowa to take on some of the best wrestlers the state had to offer at the Titan Starcade at Lewis Central on Jan. 16. In a 30-team tournament, the Chieftains ended up getting ninth place with 72 points.

Both Aubrie Pehrson and Jordyn Campbell earned gold medals at 120 and 130 pounds.

In the quarterfinals and the semifinals, Aubrie Pehrson pinned Jayden Carrigan of Riverside Oakland and Selena McCrery of Bennington in 1:25 and 1:23. She wrapped up her day with her third pin in 3:37 against Carly Henderson of Riverside.

Campbell knocked off Emerson Gregg of Treynor and Chloe Nelson of Shenandoah in 1:59 and 3:01. The freshman won her finals match with another pin, this time in 2:15 against Evy Marlin of SWAT.

Alexis Pehrson ended up getting second place at 125 pounds. She won her first two matches by pin in 0:33 and 0:49 against Analicia Salas of Sioux City North and Andyn White of Treynor. In the championship match, Alexis fell by a 4-2 decision against Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central.

Finishing with six points for Yutan and placing sixth at 120 pounds was Nicole Wacker. She won one match by pin in 1:24 against Paris Plough of Bellevue.

Later in the week on Jan. 21 the Chieftains got three gold medals and took home fifth place at the Weeping Water Invite. Finishing with 93.5 points were the Chieftains and Papillion-La Vista won with 164.5 points.

Moving to 41-1 at 120 pounds and getting gold was Aubrie Pehrson. She earned a 25-10 tech fall and pinned Katie Elder of Wahoo, Brooklin Kuester of West Point-Beemer and Nella Dolan of Omaha Skutt in 1:38, 1:00 and 0:46.

Her sister Alexis Pehrson also took first place, in the 125 pound division. In the first three rounds, she pinned Isabella Sangimino of Millard South, Jordan Cechner of Papillion-La Vista and Hailey Knight of Bellevue East in 0:15, 1:33 and 0:47. Alexis was matched up with Kalynn Lyons of Omaha Westview in the finals and pinned her as well in 2:42.

Finishing with a 4-0 mark and winning at 130 pounds was Campbell. The freshman pinned Abbie Harlan of Omaha Buena Vista, Ashlynn Boell of West Point-Beemer and Millie Jensen of Millard South in 1:35, 4:26 and 4:38. She did not have to wrestle her finals match due to a medical forfeit by Libby Sutton of Weeping Water.

Earning one win by pin at 115 pounds was Wacker. It came against Natalie Carreto of Schuyler in 2:19.