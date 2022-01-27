Chieftains notch win over their rivals the Bluejays

Early on in the third A-G took a brief 24-23 lead with a three from Jenna Grell and a driving layup by Presley Harms.

After that, the Chieftains closed the third on a 15-6 run. Key moments during that scoring surge were the untraditional three-point play by Kube and three from Tichota.

With one quarter left to play, Yutan had built a 38-29 advantage.

Kube kept her great game going in the fourth with a three-pointer that pushed the lead to 14 points. The Bluejays tried to make a rally when Pike followed a missed shot, got a rebound, and made a layup, but it wasn’t enough to win on this night.

Pacing the Chieftains with 17 points in the win was Kube. Ellie Lloyd was also in double figures with 10 points, Tichota scored eight, Lewis and Hays both had six, Christina Kerkman came up with three, and Heidi Krajicek finished with one point.

It was another dominant performance for Yutan on the road at Palmyra on Jan. 21. They grabbed an early 13-9 lead in the first and never looked back in a 50-30 victory.