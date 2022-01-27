Chieftains notch win over their rivals the Bluejays

ASHLAND- The rival between Saunders County teams Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood was renewed on the hardwood when the teams met up for their annual contest on Jan. 18 in Ashland. It was the Chieftain girls who were able to get the best of the Bluejays 51-37 with a strong second half.
“Really we played three good quarters,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “They were attacking our press pretty hard and getting some transition looks. We made an adjustment there and I thought our girls did a really good job. Really proud of just having different girls step up tonight.”
Out of the gate, it was A-G who was able to throw the first punch offensively. Two free throws from Paige Comstock and a transition layup from Alivia Pike made it 13-4 Bluejays early on.
Yutan cut that deficit to 13-7 at the end of the first with a three-pointer from Haley Kube.
That momentum for the Chieftains moved into the second quarter where Maura Tichota made two free-throws and Jade Lewis hit a corner three making it 13-12 A-G.
Eventually, Yutan grabbed the lead, but the Bluejays kept the game close with a layup from Comstock and two free throws by Emma Keith. A driving layup by Maycee Hays with under ten seconds gave Yutan a 23-19 lead at the half.
Early on in the third A-G took a brief 24-23 lead with a three from Jenna Grell and a driving layup by Presley Harms.
After that, the Chieftains closed the third on a 15-6 run. Key moments during that scoring surge were the untraditional three-point play by Kube and three from Tichota.
With one quarter left to play, Yutan had built a 38-29 advantage.
Kube kept her great game going in the fourth with a three-pointer that pushed the lead to 14 points. The Bluejays tried to make a rally when Pike followed a missed shot, got a rebound, and made a layup, but it wasn’t enough to win on this night.
Pacing the Chieftains with 17 points in the win was Kube. Ellie Lloyd was also in double figures with 10 points, Tichota scored eight, Lewis and Hays both had six, Christina Kerkman came up with three, and Heidi Krajicek finished with one point.
It was another dominant performance for Yutan on the road at Palmyra on Jan. 21. They grabbed an early 13-9 lead in the first and never looked back in a 50-30 victory.
The two quarter that stood out the most in the game was the second and third quarters. The Chieftains were able to score 19 points in the second and 16 in the third, while holding the Panthers to just five points and then six.
A big reason for that was their defense allowed them to steal the ball 21 times in the contest. They also had Palmyra to 0% shooting from three throughout the game.
Tichota was the only player in double figures for Yutan with 11 points and three rebounds. Scoring nine points and recording eight steals was Lewis, Kube and Lloyd had eight points, Alyssa Husing dropped in six points, Laycee Josoff ended up with four points, and Kerkman and Shaylynn Campbell each had two points.
This week the Chieftains took park in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Basketball Tournament. They played Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round of action on Jan. 24.