Chieftains move into top ten with pair of victories

OMAHA- The Yutan volleyball team continues its dominant stretch to begin the season with a pair of straight set victories over Boys Town and Omaha Brownell Talbot at the Raiders Triangular on Sept. 8. With the wins, the Chieftains moved up to No. 9 in Class C-1 according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Against the Cowboys, it didn’t take long for Yutan to build a lead in both sets. As a result, they were able to knock them off 25-3 and then 25-8.

In the win over Boys Town, Zoie Nielsen picked up two kills and also had two blocks. Getting four kills were Ellie Lloyd and Mylee Tichota, Maura Tichota had four aces, Bella Tederman came through with four digs, and Amelia North ended up with 11 assists.

The Chieftains were tested a little bit more in their other match on the day when they took on Brownell Talbot. Yutan was able to win convincingly at 25-13 in the first set, but only knocked off the Raiders 25-21 in set two.

In the first against Brownell Talbot, Gabi Tederman was able to pick up an ace that gave the Chieftains a 14-7 edge. Another two aces from Gabi Tederman and a kill by Lloyd helped power Yutan to a 12 point victory.

The strong serving by the Chieftains continued into the second set where Mylee Tichota picked up an ace to give Yutan a 9-7 lead. Closing the set and match out with some kills were Nielsen and Lloyd.

Leading the Chieftains in the match was the freshman Mylee Tichota with four kills, four aces, and four digs. Lloyd had four kills and eight digs, Maura Tichota had three kills and four digs, Gabi Tederman served up eight aces and had three digs, Nielsen earned two kills and two blocks, and North and McKenna Jones each had five assists.

This week Yutan hosted a triangular on Sept. 13 where they took on Raymond Central and East Butler.