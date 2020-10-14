Chieftains make it five in a row

SYRACUSE – The fifth-ranked Yutan football team notched their fifth win in a row on Friday night when they were able to get past the Syracuse Rockets in a shutout fashion 42-0 on the road last Friday.

The Chieftains scored all 42 points in the first three quarters and limited the Rockets to just 62 yards of total offense while improving to 5-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Brady Timm had a big game under center for the Chieftains. He passed for 140 yards and three TD’s and added 58 yards rushing on nine carries.

Senior receiver Dillon Mahrt turned both of his catches into touchdowns and they covered 79 yards.

Junior Sam Petersen caught four balls for 61 yards and also added a touchdown catch.

Senior running back Caden Egr led the way for the Chieftains in the ground game after going for 127 yards and two scores on 21 carries.

Sophomore Zach Krajicek added 27 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.

Sophomore Drake Trent, freshman Derek Wacker and freshman Caleb Beutler all finished with six tackles defensively.

Erik Leahy and Braxton Wentworth each intercepted passes on defense for the Chieftains.

Yutan will look to stretch their win streak to six games on Friday night when they play host to the 4-2 Bishop Neumann Cavaliers. Kickoff at Yutan High School is set for 7 p.m.