MURDOCK – The Yutan boys basketball team were able to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to Elmwood-Murdock with a 39-37 win in the C2-2 Subdistrict final on Feb. 23. The victory helped the Chieftains advance to a District Final for the fifth time in six years.

To start the contest both teams were tied at five when Braxton Wentworth knocked down a trey. The Knights bounced back from their deficit and scored four straight points to go up 9-8.

Yutan’s defense led the way in the second quarter. They held E-M to just two points while the Chieftains put up nine. This helped give Yutan a 17-11 edge going into halftime.

Midway through the third, Maddox Wentworth hit a three that put the Chieftains up by double digits at 26-16. The Knights closed out the quarter with four points to make it a six-point game heading to the final frame.

During the fourth quarter, both teams picked up the pace offensively. E-M outscored Yutan 17-13, but it wasn’t enough to come back as the Chieftains held on for a two-point win.

From the field, Yutan shot 39% and made 58% of their free throws. They also had 25 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Drake Trent was the top scorer for the Chieftains with nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Putting up eight points was Owen Sutter, Nolan Timm had seven, Braxton Wentworth scored five, Carson Jurey ended up with four and Maddox Wentworth and AJ Arensburg finished with three.

It took overtime, but Yutan defeated Archbishop Bergan 55-50 on Feb. 21 in the first round of the C2-2 Subdistrict Tournament.

Trailing 8-6 at the beginning of the game, Sutter knocked down a three to put Yutan in front by one. Later on, a three-pointer by Maddox Wentworth helped the Chieftains grab a 15-13 advantage going to the second.

Kicking the scoring off in the new quarter was Timm with a trey. Yutan went on to increase their lead out to 26-20 at the break.

In the third quarter, Jurey hit a corner three to extend the Chieftains edge out to nine points. After that bucket, Yutan only scored one point while the Knights put up 10.

This tied the game up at 30 points apiece heading to the fourth.

Midway through the last quarter, Maddox Wentworth hit a triple that gave the Chieftains a six point advantage at 43-37. Bergan responded by going on an 8-2 scoring run to tie the game at 45 apiece.

Despite giving a lead up at the end of regulation, Yutan answered back by putting up 10 points and holding the Knights to just five in the extra period.

On the glass, the Chieftains pulled down 42 rebounds with six assists and four steals. They also shot 35% from the field and 38% from three point territory.

Timm had an outstanding game with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal. Scoring eight points was Trent, Jurey had seven, Maddox Wentworth put up six and Owen Sutter dropped in three. Rounding out the scoring for Yutan was Braxton Wentworth with two points and Arensberg finished with one.

This week Yutan moved on to the C2-4 District Final at Class C-2 No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Feb. 28. The Trojans are coming off a 70-34 win over Crofton in the C2-6 Subdistrict Final. Results will be published in the next edition of the Wahoo Newspaper.