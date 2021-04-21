Chieftains host home meet April 13

YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain track and field teams hosted a meet on a cool and windy afternoon on April 13 at Yutan High School.

The boys team finished third at the meet after scoring a season-high 92.5 points.

Yutan junior sprinter Josh Jessen kept his winning streak alive while winning the 100 and 200-meter dash events at the home meet. He hasn’t lost a sprint event this season and at the meet on Tuesday established career bests while earning two more gold medals.

His times of 11.11 and 22.81 put him atop the area charts in both events and also place him in the top 10 in both events in Class C.

Jessen also ran a leg on the Chieftains mile relay team which ended up second at the meet after getting edged at the tape by Lincoln Lutheran. Jessen, junior Nash Brayman, freshman Derek Wacker and junior Isaac Kult combined to finish with their top time of the season (3:40).

Brayman and Kult also had good days on the track.

Both athletes earned medals in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.

Brayman finished third in the 400 (57.33) and Kult was right behind him in fourth with a time of 57.71.