LOUISVILLE – Five days after beating Louisville in the Capitol Conference Tournament, the Yutan boys basketball team got the best of the Lions once again with a 31-27 win on Jan. 31. Six second-chance points and 28 rebounds played a big key in the Chieftains getting the road victory.

Early on, Nolan Timm scored on a fast break to get Yutan out to a 4-0 lead. That advantage didn’t last for the Chieftains as Louisville went on to outscore them 11-4 for the remainder of the first quarter.

Dealing with a 13-10 deficit in the early parts of the second, Carson Jurey hit a three to tie the game. That was followed up by another trey, this time by Owen Sutter, that gave Yutan a 16-15 lead.

The Chieftains carried that one-point edge at 17-16 going into halftime.

Defense was the name of the game on both sides in the third quarter. Yutan was held to four points and the Lions scored five, which resulted in the contest being tied at 21 apiece with one quarter remaining.

With a one-point lead in the fourth, Sutter stepped up with a three to make it a two-possession game at 29-25. Both teams would put up two more points in the contest as the Chieftains held on for a four-point win.

The shooting percentage for Yutan in the game was 34%. On top of that, they had eight steals, six assists and one block.

Putting up 12 points with five rebounds and six steals was Timm. Drake Trent scored seven points with 10 rebounds and Sutter had six points, three rebounds and one steal.

Two days later on Feb. 2, the Chieftains faced off with Syracuse, which was the other team they played in the conference tournament. Like their first meeting, it was the Rockets who came out on top, this time by a final of 48-43.

In the first quarter, Braxton Wentworth got the scoring started for Yutan with a jumper and a three that knotted the game at five. The game remained tied at 10 apiece at the end of the first after a trey from Timm.

Syracuse threw the first punch in the second with a 7-0 scoring run. The Chieftains answered back with a pair of layups from Timm and Trent.

Heading into halftime, it was the Rockets who enjoyed a 21-16 lead.

In the third quarter, Yutan pulled within three of Syracuse with a triple from Maddox Wentworth. Syracuse would close the quarter out with two more points which gave them a 30-25 edge going to the fourth.

When his team needed him the most, Timm put the Chieftains on his back with a bucket in the lane and a three that tied things up at 33. Just a few possessions later, Yutan took their first lead since the first quarter at 36-35 with a bucket by Braxton Wentworth and a free throw from Timm.

Ultimately things fell apart for the Chieftains when Timm couldn’t make a free throw on a one-and-one attempt. Syracuse would grab the rebound and make their shots at the line to secure the victory.

Timm was once again the leading scorer for Yutan with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Braxton Wentworth ended up with seven points, both Maddox Wentworth and Trent had six and Jurey finished with five.

The competition seemed to continue to get harder for the Chieftains as they welcomed Malcolm in for a home game on Feb. 4. A 21-10 start helped a 15-6 Clipper squad knock off Yutan 65-50.

Overall, it wasn’t a good first half for Yutan who followed up a difficult first quarter by being outscored 21-12 in the second. All of a sudden, the Chieftains found themselves in a 42-22 hole at halftime.

Out of the break, Yutan started playing much better as they went on to put up 15 points in the third and held Malcolm to eight. The fourth was much more evenly played, with the Clippers scoring 15 points and the Chieftains ended with 13.

Second chance points were an absolute backbreaker for Yutan in this game. Malcolm scored 20 points this way while the Chieftains had zero.

Timm registered 15 points, five rebounds, and seven assists to go along with three deflections. Scoring 10 points was Jurey and Trent and Sutter both had eight.

Yutan took on Bishop Neumann on the road on Feb. 7. They have another road game later in the week at 7:45 p.m. at Wakefield on Feb. 10.