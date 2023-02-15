CENTRAL CITY – The Yutan boys wrestling team added five more wrestlers to their list of state wrestling qualifiers list during the C-3 District Tournament at Central City on Feb. 10-11. They were Janson Pilkington at 113 pounds, Bryce Kolc at 120, Trev Arlt at 126, Jesse Kult at 152 and Derek Wacker at 182.

Overall, the Chieftains took fifth place with 115 points. Winning the district was Crofton/Bloomfield with 178 points and St. Paul was second with 147.

The only district champ for Yutan was Derek Wacker at 182 pounds. He received a bye in round one and then pinned Jerik Johnson of Fairbury in 0:39 and picked up a 10-1 major decision over Bryson Thomsen of St. Paul. In the title match, Wacker pinned Casey Jeanoutot of Crofton/Bloomfield in 2:29.

Earning a silver medal at 126 pounds was Arlt. In his first three matches, the senior pinned Jaydn Thomsen of St. Paul, Shane Smith of Twin River and Garrison Schernikau of Centennial in 2:48, 0:44 and 1:06. He would end up falling in the first place match by a 15-0 tech fall against Rowan Jarosik of South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5.

Coming in third at 152 pounds was Jesse Kult for Yutan. The junior pinned Nolan Klein of Hastings St. Cecilia in 1:09 and earned a 5-2 decision against Keenan Kosek of Centennial. He then lost a 7-1 decision against Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman. In the heartbreak round, Kult won a 7-0 decision over Tyler Sears of Syracuse and followed that up with a 4-3 decision against Brock Jeannoutot of Crofton/Bloomfield in the third place match.

Kolc became a first time state qualifier by picking up pins in 1:15 and 0:51 over Parker Zikmund of Central City and Hayden Bear of Fairbury. He also lost one match by pin and a 12-0 major decision in the two-day tournament.

In a tough 113 pound weight class, Pilkington survived to get fourth place. He pinned Ethan VanderTop of Lincoln Lutheran in 2:44 and got a 14-2 major decision over Caleb Caudill of Syracuse to get to the semifinals. In the semifinals, he was pinned by Gavin Gerths of Fairbury in 1:34. He responded to the loss by winning a 6-3 decision over Haydan Smith of Doniphan-Trumbull in the consolation semifinals and then lost an 8-2 decision against Dylan Lovejoy of Central City wrestling for third.

Falling one match short of the state tournament was senior Zach Krajicek at 195 pounds. He started off hot with a pin and a medical forfeit. After that, he was pinned in 3:54 and 4:41 against Tyson Sanger of Crofton/Bloomfield and Jack Kaslon of St. Paul.

Also getting wins but not making the medal rounds were Jett Arensberg at 170, Nate Rupp at 160 and Tyler Keiser at 145 pounds. Drew Krajicek at 132 rounds received a bye in his first match and then lost the next two.

This week the Chieftains will be competing in the Class C State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 16 to 18.