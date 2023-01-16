Chieftains fly high over Falcons

VALLEY – The Yutan girls basketball team churned out another dominant performance, when they took down conference foe Douglas County West 53-32 on the road on Jan. 10.

With a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, Mara Tichota hit a three for the Chieftains to make it a five-point game. Yutan ended the quarter with nine more points which increased their edge to 14-5.

The Chieftains first points of the second were a three from Mylee Tichota. A few possessions later, Alyssa Husing hit a trey up top that made it 24-10.

To close out the half, the Falcons went on a 4-0 scoring run to cut their deficit to ten at 24-14.

After being outscored by DC West 10-8 in the third, Yutan responded with a 21-point fourth quarter. This helped the Chieftains get up by 21 points by the final buzzer.

In the rebounding department, Yutan dominated the Falcons with 41 boards compared to 26. They also had 11 assists, nine steals and one blocked shot.

From behind the arc, the Chieftains struggled making only 16% of their attempts. Overall from the field, they made 31% of their shots and cashed in on 62% of their free throws.

Finishing in double digits with 21 points was Maura Tichota. Mylee Tichota and Laycee Josoff each scored nine points. Haley Kube had five and Delaney Shield put up one.

Yutan picked up their second win of the week at home when they defeated Platteview 61-43 on Jan. 14.

It was a back and forth battle in the first half, with the Chieftains only leading 28-26 at halftime. That all changed in the third and fourth quarters as Yutan went on a 33-17 scoring run to win the game by 18 points.

The Chieftains shot an impressive 48% from the field and 42% from three in the contest. They also had 33 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals.

Putting up 19 points with 10 rebounds was Mylee Tichota. Maura Tichota scored 18 points, Husing had 10, both Kube and Josoff put up six and Kennedy Andrew finished with two.

Yutan played Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 17. They have another home game when they take on Palmyra at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.