Chieftains finish with two victories at home triangular

YUTAN-On December 16, the Yutan boys wrestling team held their second home event of the season. This time it was a triangular against Ashland-Greenwood and West Point-Beemer. The Chieftains were able to take care of the Cadets 54-24 in the first dual and the Bluejays 57-16 in the second dual of the night.

Against West Point-Beemer, Yutan was able to win the first seven matches of the dual. It started with Bryce Kolc and Isaac Kult pinning Tanner Renner and Carsten Walker in 3:31 and 0:40 at 126 and 138 pounds.

Then at 145 pounds, Jesse Kult found himself in a tough battle with Ryan Woitaszewski. He was able to win in sudden victory by a 3-1 decision.

Next up, Jett Arensburg at 152 pounds and Jesse Keiser at 160 pounds won with pins. It took Arensburg a 1:03 to pin Sebastion Ramierez of West Point-Beemer and Keiser 4:03 to pin Juan Lemus.

Josh Jessen at 170 pounds, Derek Wacker at 182 pounds, and Josh Fisher at 220 pounds were all victorious by pin as well. It took Jessen 0:40 to defeat Connor Gorski, Wacker 3:52 to take down Nathan Kaup, and Fisher 0:59 to pin Christian Zavala.