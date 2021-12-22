Chieftains finish with two victories at home triangular

YUTAN-On December 16, the Yutan boys wrestling team held their second home event of the season. This time it was a triangular against Ashland-Greenwood and West Point-Beemer. The Chieftains were able to take care of the Cadets 54-24 in the first dual and the Bluejays 57-16 in the second dual of the night.
Against West Point-Beemer, Yutan was able to win the first seven matches of the dual. It started with Bryce Kolc and Isaac Kult pinning Tanner Renner and Carsten Walker in 3:31 and 0:40 at 126 and 138 pounds.
Then at 145 pounds, Jesse Kult found himself in a tough battle with Ryan Woitaszewski. He was able to win in sudden victory by a 3-1 decision.
Next up, Jett Arensburg at 152 pounds and Jesse Keiser at 160 pounds won with pins. It took Arensburg a 1:03 to pin Sebastion Ramierez of West Point-Beemer and Keiser 4:03 to pin Juan Lemus.
Josh Jessen at 170 pounds, Derek Wacker at 182 pounds, and Josh Fisher at 220 pounds were all victorious by pin as well. It took Jessen 0:40 to defeat Connor Gorski, Wacker 3:52 to take down Nathan Kaup, and Fisher 0:59 to pin Christian Zavala.
The final win of the dual for Yutan came at 106 pounds by Drew Krajicek. He was able to win a 12-5 decision against Kristopher Pena.
During the dual with Ashland-Greenwood, the Chieftains were not able to win the first match at 132 pounds. Isaac Kult changed that by pinning Cody Pluta in 1:51 at 138 pounds.
Jesse Kult kept the winning way for Yutan going during his match at 145 pounds. He pinned Colton Cerveny in 4:54.
At 160 pounds Jesse Keiser knocked off Treyton Tweton by pin in 2:20 and Jessen won a 7-1 decision against Nathan Upton at 170 pounds. That victory marked the 100th win for Jessen in his career.
It took Fisher 0:36 to pin Jaden Wilsey at 195 pounds and Drew Krajicek pinned Walker Terry in 3:18 at 106 pounds.
Ending the dual with a pair of pins was Janson Pilkington at 113 pounds and Max Egr at 120 pounds. Pilkington’s came at the 1:40 mark against Branden Ott and Egr’s at 1:27 to defeat Lucas Konen.
The Chieftains next meet is on January 6 at the Fillmore Central Invite.