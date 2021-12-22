Chieftains finish week with a winning mark

YUTAN- Picking up their first win of the season at home was the Yutan girls basketball team against Fort Calhoun on Dec. 14. The Chieftains used a dominant second and fourth quarter to take down the Pioneers 34-21.
Early on both teams struggled to score in the contest. Maura Tichota had a block and Laycee Josoff came up with a steal which led the Chieftains to holding the Pioneers to four points in the quarter. The only issue was Yutan finished with three, giving Fort Calhoun a one-point lead after the first.
To start the second, Jade Lewis got out on a fast break and converted a layup. After knocking down a three-pointer the Chieftains were up 12-6.
Going into halftime, Yutan had built a 20-11 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Chieftains offense struggled once again. They only made one field goal on a fast break from Shaylynn Campbell.
Despite this, Yutan still clung to a 23-17 edge heading to the final frame.
After a tough quarter, the Chieftains turned things around going on a 12-2 run to begin the fourth. During this stretch, Campbell connected on a three that put Yutan up 34-19
Leading the team with 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals was Campbell. Both Lewis and Tichota had seven points, Ellie Lloyd and Haley Kube had four points, and Christina Kerkman finished one point.
To begin the week, Yutan took on Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm on the road on Dec. 13. The Chieftains struggled to stop the high-scoring attack of the Clippers and as a result lost by a final of 47-31.
Things did not start off well for Yutan in the first quarter. They were able to hold Malcolm to nine points but were only able to score four points for themselves.
Those struggles on offense carried over to the second where the Chieftains had seven points. After scoring 15 points, the Clippers led 24-11 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Kube was able to make a three that ended an 11-3 run by Malcolm to start the third. After scoring only eight points in the quarter, Yutan was trailing 41-19 heading to the fourth.
During the final frame, Alyssa Husing and Lewis were able to get the Chieftains off to a good start in the quarter with threes. Yutan doubled up the Clippers 12-6 in points trimming the deficit to 16 by the end of the contest.
Scoring eight points with one assist and one steal was Tichota and Lewis had seven points and one steal. Finishing with four points were Lloyd and Campbell, Husing and Kube had three and Laycee Josoff recorded two points.
The week ended for the Chieftains with a tight game at home against Conestoga on Dec. 17. In a game that went back and forth between the two squads, Yutan was able to pull out a 33-32 win thanks to a blocked shot by Josoff that forced the Cougars to take an off-balance shot for the victory.
Leading the team with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two steals was Tichota. Campbell had six points and two rebounds, Lloyd scored four points, had two rebounds, and two steals, Husing finished with three points, and Hays and Kube had two points.
After the exciting win, the Chieftains had one more home game against Raymond Central on Dec. 21 to end the first half of the season. The Mustangs had a 2-4 record and were coming off a loss to Malcolm the last time out.