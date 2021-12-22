Chieftains finish week with a winning mark

To begin the week, Yutan took on Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm on the road on Dec. 13. The Chieftains struggled to stop the high-scoring attack of the Clippers and as a result lost by a final of 47-31.

Things did not start off well for Yutan in the first quarter. They were able to hold Malcolm to nine points but were only able to score four points for themselves.

Those struggles on offense carried over to the second where the Chieftains had seven points. After scoring 15 points, the Clippers led 24-11 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Kube was able to make a three that ended an 11-3 run by Malcolm to start the third. After scoring only eight points in the quarter, Yutan was trailing 41-19 heading to the fourth.

During the final frame, Alyssa Husing and Lewis were able to get the Chieftains off to a good start in the quarter with threes. Yutan doubled up the Clippers 12-6 in points trimming the deficit to 16 by the end of the contest.

Scoring eight points with one assist and one steal was Tichota and Lewis had seven points and one steal. Finishing with four points were Lloyd and Campbell, Husing and Kube had three and Laycee Josoff recorded two points.