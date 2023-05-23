OAKLAND – For the fourth straight year, the Yutan boys golf team has qualified for the Class C State Golf Tournament. The Chieftains accomplished this by finishing runner-up with a team score of 343 at the C-2 District meet at Oakland Golf Club on May 16.

Leading the way for Yutan was senior Jude Elgert in seventh place with a score of 83. One stroke behind and finishing in a tie for 10th place was sophomore Tannen Honke.

Creek Kennedy was just outside of the top 10 after carding an 86.

Fourth on the team for the Chieftains was junior Connor North, who shot a 90. That was followed up by Nolan Gayer, who carded a 98 to finish fifth on the team.

Finishing in sixth place in the team standings behind West Point-Beemer was Cedar Bluffs/Mead who shot a 370 as a team. The top finishers for the Wildcats were seniors Tye Dickes and Luke Carritt, who tied for 16th place overall with an 18 hole score of 87.

Winning the meet by a wide margin was Tekamah-Herman who carded a 318. They also had the top individual place in Brody Rogers who dipped under 70 with a 68.

Also getting to state with a third place finish was North Bend Central. They were two strokes behind Yutan with a 350.

The Chieftains competed at the Class C State Golf Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 23 and 24. Results can be found in next week’s paper.