Chieftains fall short to Falcons in four set loss

YUTAN- In a matchup of two teams rated in Class C-1, the No. 9 Yutan Volleyball Team was knocked off by No. 8 Douglas County West in four sets. The Chieftains won the first 27-25 and then dropped the next three sets 24-26, 17-25, and 16-25.

“I think we had the opportunity to win that match,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “The girls showed at times what a good volleyball team they can be. I was really happy with the way they came out and started strong. My hope is that they know that when we execute our game plan we can be successful. So of course disappointed, but ultimately I hope it showed the girls what they can do if they keep working hard.”

With the first set tied at one apiece, Gabi Tederman picked up a kill to put the Chieftains up by one. A block by Tederman later on and then a kill by Ellie Lloyd helped secure a two point win for Yutan out of the gate.

The good play for the Chieftains continued into the second set when they went up 18-15 with an ace from McKenna Jones and then a block by Tederman. The lead for Yutan stayed at three at 22-19 with a kill from Amelia North and then an ace by Maura Tichota.

It was at this point; DC West dug in and started to make a comeback. They won seven of the last nine points of the second set to secure a two point victory in extra points.

The Falcons momentum carried over into the third and the fourth sets where they were able to build sizeable leads on the Chieftains as they went on to win by eight in the third and then nine in the fourth.

Leading Yutan with 10 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one assist was Mylee Tichota. Ellie Lloyd ended up with eight kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two assists.

Picking up seven kills, 23 digs, three blocks and two assists was Gabi Tederman and Maura Tichota had five blocks, two kills, five digs, one assist and one ace. Finishing with four kills, three aces, 15 assists, 15 digs and one block was McKenna Jones.

This week the Chieftains had one match against Mead on Sept. 27. Bierman hopes to see her team continue to play with more consistency and eliminate their unforced errors.

“We talk about treating each match like a district final,” Bierman said. “So we still need to find consistency at the serving line. We are trying to find that balance of being aggressive, but not missing serves. I would say the same thing really in all of our skills where we do things in spurts, but maybe not consistently.”