Chieftains fall short of state goal

MCCOOL – The Yutan Chieftain cross country teams competed at the Class D-1 District Cross Country Meet at Camp Kateri near McCool on Oct. 15 on a cool and breezy afternoon.

The Yutan boys team finished in seventh place at the district meet after scoring 81 team points.

“We set 12 goals before the meet and made 10 of them, but the main one we missed was a state qualifier. We knew going into the meet that qualifying for state was a real long shot because our district was pretty tough. This is the second straight year of not having a boy qualifier after having at least one for 14 straight seasons, so that part is disappointing,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.

Chieftain teammates Isaac Kult and Carter Tichota crossed the finish line together in 26th and 27th place respectively with times of 19:27 and 19:29.

Nash Brayman also ran under 20 minutes, finishing 31st with a time of 19:35.

Other Chieftain varsity finishers included Seth Janecek (39, 20:05) and Bryce Kolc (43, 20:17).

“The boys were disappointed that they didn’t run faster throughout the season, but that begins with the summer and we have to do a better job then,” added Henkel.