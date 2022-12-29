Chieftains fall short at Conestoga Triangular

CONESTOGA – Against tough competition, the Yutan wrestling team went 0-2 at the Conestoga Triangular on Dec. 20. The losses for the Chieftains came to the host team the Cougars 42-32 and Omaha Gross Catholic 34-23.

In the first match wrestled against Conestoga, Janson Pilkington pinned Calum Jews in 3:35. Next up was Drew Krajicek who knocked off Logan Christensen with a tech fall with a 17-1 decision in 6:00 of work.

Both Trev Arlt at 152 pounds and Nate Rupp at 170 got quick pins in 0:48 and 0:34 against Collin Dufault and Kaden Simmerman. Winning a close 6-5 decision over Carter Plowman was Jesse Kult at 152 pounds.

Before the start of the varsity dual with the Cougars, there was a junior varsity match. Tyler Keiser picked up a pin in 1:20 against Jordyn Stark.

Against Omaha Gross in the Chieftains’ other dual, they were only able to win one match. It came from Yutan’s senior leader Arlt at 138 pounds. It took him just 2:20 to pin Henry Nobisch.

There was one junior varsity match wrestled against the Cougars at 152 pounds. Earning the win for Yutan was Keiser with a pin against Kaden Mumm.

The Chieftains headed to the Fillmore Central Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30.