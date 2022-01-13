Chieftains exact revenge on Raiders in rivalry game

YUTAN- Last season it was Yutan who came in as a highly-touted squad against Mead with nothing to lose and were shocked by a buzzer-beater. The Chieftains never forgot that game and got an opportunity to do the same thing to the Raiders who came into their Jan. 7 matchup in Yutan No.1 in Class D-1. Yutan did exactly that by surging in the fourth and pulling out a 52-45 victory.

The victory was earned by the Chieftains because they shot a better percentage in the game at 47% compared to just 38% for Mead. In the steal category, they also had a slight edge with six compared to three.

Early on, it was Yutan who jumped out to a 14-10 advantage on three made three-pointers from Jake Richmond. That lead was cut back down to one point with a three up top from Tyler Pickworth.

One point is where the advantage would stay the rest of the quarter for the Chieftains, as they ended the first with a 16-15 lead.

In the second quarter, Sam Petersen was able to steal an inbound pass and make a layup that put Yutan ahead by seven. The next time down, Emmett Couch cut the lead to four points at 22-18 for the Raiders with a three.

After sixteen minutes of play, Yutan came out the better team, and was up 27-22.