Chieftains exact revenge on Raiders in rivalry game

YUTAN- Last season it was Yutan who came in as a highly-touted squad against Mead with nothing to lose and were shocked by a buzzer-beater. The Chieftains never forgot that game and got an opportunity to do the same thing to the Raiders who came into their Jan. 7 matchup in Yutan No.1 in Class D-1. Yutan did exactly that by surging in the fourth and pulling out a 52-45 victory.
The victory was earned by the Chieftains because they shot a better percentage in the game at 47% compared to just 38% for Mead. In the steal category, they also had a slight edge with six compared to three.
Early on, it was Yutan who jumped out to a 14-10 advantage on three made three-pointers from Jake Richmond. That lead was cut back down to one point with a three up top from Tyler Pickworth.
One point is where the advantage would stay the rest of the quarter for the Chieftains, as they ended the first with a 16-15 lead.
In the second quarter, Sam Petersen was able to steal an inbound pass and make a layup that put Yutan ahead by seven. The next time down, Emmett Couch cut the lead to four points at 22-18 for the Raiders with a three.
After sixteen minutes of play, Yutan came out the better team, and was up 27-22.
Richmond was able to knock down another three in the third that put the Chieftains ahead by six points. Mead continued to fight and got back within one at 32-31 after a three by Couch.
It was the Raiders who ended up outscoring Yutan 11-9 in the third and trimmed the Chieftains lead down to one possession at 35-33 heading to the final frame.
The three shooting abilities of Richmond continued to be an issue for Mead to get over in the fourth. He came up clutch with another basket behind the arc and Yutan led 43-34.
For the rest of the game, the Raiders were chasing those nine points on the scoreboard, as they fell by seven.
Having a huge game when it mattered most, was Richmond for Yutan with 24 points. Petersen was also a huge contributor with 15 points, Benjamin Denly had nine, and Carter Tichota and Nolan Timm both scored two.
Finishing with 11 points apiece for Mead were Pickworth and Emmett Couch. Beau LaCroix also snuck into double figures with 10 points, AJ Carritt, Frankie Hebenstreit, and Luke Carritt each contributed with four, and Branden Koranda had one point.
The Chieftains played at home against Douglas County West on Jan. 11. They have a 4:15 p.m. game at Class B No. 7 Platteview on Jan. 15.
The Raiders were at Weeping Water on Jan. 11. They return home for a 5:30 p.m. game on Jan. 15 against Class C-2 No. 3 Howells-Dodge.