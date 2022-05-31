Chieftains earn top ten finish at State as a team

COLUMBUS- Against the best competition in Class C the Yutan boys golf team was able to put together a solid performance at the State Tournament held at the Elks Country Country Club in Columbus on May 24 and 25. They ended up tying for sixth place out of 15 teams with Amherst with a score of 710.

“I was incredibly proud of how the boys battled through the conditions, and getting themselves in the conversation of how high they would finish in the team race,” Yutan Golf Coach Taylor Teeter said. “This season was a grind from start to finish due to the continually poor weather and I knew it was wearing on them as we got to the end of the season, so to come out and put together 2 very solid days was very impressive. To finish in the top half of the team race any season is impressive, so to battle the weather and finish that strong is very impressive.”

The top golfer for the Chieftains was the team’s senior leader Jake Richmond who tied for tenth place with four other golfers.

Richmond’s start to the competition was about as good as he could have hoped for as he shot for par on six of the first nine holes. On the two holes he didn’t get par, he birded.

After bogeying on holes 10 and 11, he was able to recover to shoot for par on holes 12 through 17. When everything was said and done, Richmond had carded a 74 for day one and found himself in first place overall.

On day two, Richmond was not able to replicate the performance he put together on the first day of the competition. He shot a 44 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine for an 87 and a final two day score of 161.

“Jake had a phenomenal Day one and did exactly what we thought he needed to do in order to stay near the top of the leaderboard, and finding himself at the top at the conclusion of the round was a bonus,” Teeter said. “Day two was a little rougher, as he just struggled to hit his spots he needed to hit early in the round but did battle to keep him in the conversation as to where he'd finish.”

Coming up seven strokes short of a medal in a tie for 19th place overall was Jude Elgert. He ended up getting par on nine holes on day one for an 84. A second day score of 85 left him with a 169.

Taking 50th place overall was Creek Kennedy. He shot higher than he wanted to on day one with a 97 but was able to recover with an 88 on day two for a final of 185.

Finishing within one stroke of each other in 73rd and 76th place were Ben Denly and Jack Edwards. It was Denly who carded a 197 and Edwards shot a 198.

“The team really started to make their push after the Arlington Invite, responding to a couple rough rounds where they started focusing on how they wanted to see the remainder of the season go,” Teeter said. “Jude, Creek, Jack, and Ben really started to take steps to be key pieces to the team's success and all stepped up at times when the team needed them to. Them having been in that situation this season and knowing what it takes, is an experience that they can use going into next season to help lead next year's team as we move forward.”

Carpenter won the Class C individual title after winning a one hole playoff over Cael Peters of Mitchell. He was able to birdie on the hole three to win.

After coming up just short of the state championship last season, Columbus Scotus won the team title by shooting a 640.